Downtown Road diet begins in June

TROY — The city of Troy announced it will begin to implement its downtown “road diet” along Market Street this week.

In 2016, council authorized an agreement with Woolpert Inc. for the parking and traffic study for up to $60,000.

The city will reduce the number of travel lanes from four to three lanes to utilize a single lane in each direction with a shared center left-turn lane.

At the city council meeting on Monday, Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the downtown road diet will begin following the Troy Strawberry Festival.

“That will be done over the June/July time period as weather and staff time permits,” he said.

Traffic and pedestrian signals will also be deactivated around the Public Square at the existing crosswalks. “Mid-point islands” will be installed to slow traffic in the crosswalks and allow pedestrians a place to wait safely. Titterington said they will consist of concrete pots with flowers.

“If a pedestrian attempts to cross and they don’t feel like they can make the whole intersection, they have that area to stop safely. It’s very common throughout the country, internationally,” Titterington said.

The cost to grind and repaint lane markings, along with the cost of the island planters is estimated to be a few thousand dollars, according to Titterington.

The mast arms of the traffic lights will stay. Titterington said the city will use them for way-finding signage with no plans to remove the poles. According to the press release, the changes are an effort to maximize parking and provide wider, safer driving lanes for vehicular movement. The boundaries of the road diet include Market Street from Water Street to Simpson Street.

The West Main Street part of the road diet will be implemented at a later date. Those changes will tie into the West Main Street improvement costs, which is currently being designed.

The traffic pattern around the Public Square will remain the same after the downtown road diet is implemented. The project will be completed in phases, starting with North Market Street and then South Market Street throughout the spring and summer.

Titterington also noted the downtown parking spots on Water Street near the courthouse will be marked as two-hour spaces next week.

Residents with questions are asked to contact the Troy Engineering Department at 339-2641.

Travel lanes, traffic signals to be removed