Partners in Hope, Inc. gets $10,000 grant

TROY — Partners In Hope, Inc. recently was the recipient of a $10,000 donation from Give Where You Live of Miami County.

Partners In Hope, Inc. serves the communities of Troy and Casstown through three areas of service:

• Relief — meeting immediate needs of individuals and families.

• Education — providing tools and resources that broaden knowledge and inspire change.

• Development — supporting the journey from crisis based living to a secure and stable lifestyle.

Partners in Hope, Inc. was originally founded by the Troy Council of Churches on Oct. 8, 1990, modeled after a pilot program being run through Trinity Episcopal Church. Nine churches originally provided funding to the organization. Today, there are 18 partner churches and hundreds of volunteers that support the organization. In all their programs, they strive to create relationships and partnerships that empower individuals and families to gain self-sustainability. To learn more, visit partnersinhopeinc.org/

Partners In Hope is currently located at 116 W. Franklin, Troy, and can be reached at 667-1069, Ext. 274.

Give Where You Live of Miami County is a group of women and men, started in 2015. It is a giving circle and was patterned after the operations of 100+ Women. They meet four times a year, and each member brings a blank check for $100. Every member can nominate a Miami County charity. Members who come to the meeting can put the name of the charity they want to speak about into the hat. Three names are drawn at random at each meeting. Selected members make a 5-minute presentation about each cause, followed by a 5-minute question and answer session about the presentations. Then they vote on which cause to support and the top vote-getting charity then receives all the checks, made out to them on the spot, all done in about 20 minutes. As of May 2018, Give Where You Live has given more than $110,000 to local charities. Membership to Give Where You Live of Miami County is open throughout the year. Their next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 9 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. Meetings start promptly at 7 p.m. For more information, or to sign up as a member, visit givewhereyoulive.wixsite.com/miamicounty. You may also email questions to givewhereyoulive.mc@gmail.com.