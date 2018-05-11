Partners in Hope groundbreaking set for May 18

TROY — Partners in Hope, Inc. (PIH) is beginning a new chapter in its history on Friday May 18, with a formal groundbreaking celebration for its new facility to be located at the corner of Race and Mullberry streets in Troy.

The 3,600-square-foot building is estimated to be completed by the end of 2018. This will be the first facility owned by the organization in its 28th year of service to the community.

The building will contain two classrooms with technology to enhance our Education and Development programs, Relief Service offices with attention to privacy, a first floor basic needs pantry, a kitchen, children’s learning, full accessibility, off street parking, and many other “future view” components that will serve the needs of clients and the neighborhood for many years to come. Special attention will also be given to neighborhood enhancing green space.

Scheduled speakers for the event include Senator Bill Beagle, Troy Mayor Mike Beamish, and representatives of the Partners in Hope Board Building Committee. Donors and other project supporters including Tony Scott, who is providing project management will join them in the official “first shovel.”

“The journey to get to the point of groundbreaking has taken not months, but years … but it’s worth it. We started as an agency in downtown Troy and because of support from the community have grown and grown. We made it a priority to stay here in the neighborhood we grew up in,” Echols said.

The groundbreaking celebration is open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m. Make a reservation at 335-0448.

Partners in Hope, Inc. is a non-profit organization that opened its doors to serve the community in 1990. Throughout its 26 year history, PHI has offered programs of relief, education, and development to families in need. In 2017, programs and services were provided to more than 2,500 individuals.

To learn more about Partners in Hope, Inc., go to www.partnersinhopeinc.org or call 335-0448.