Miami East/Milton Union host 5K-9 event

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

Tricia Fellers with her dog Calvin, Nicole Bailey with Arleigh, Angela Dilts with Lewie, and LaDonna Mays with Lucy participate in Saturday’s 5K-9 run at the Miami County Fairgrounds. The event, hosted by Miami East and Milton-Union FFA donates proceeds to the Miami County Animal Shelter. This year’s event saw 83 runners, many with their dogs, raise more than $500 for the animal shelter.

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

Tammy Pence and her two canine companions run Saturday’s 5K-9 event at the Miami County Fairgrounds. The event, hosted by Miami East and Milton-Union FFA is a fundraiser for the Miami County Animal Shelter. Saturday’s event saw 83 runners raise more than $500 for the shelter.

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Tricia Fellers with her dog Calvin, Nicole Bailey with Arleigh, Angela Dilts with Lewie, and LaDonna Mays with Lucy participate in Saturday’s 5K-9 run at the Miami County Fairgrounds. The event, hosted by Miami East and Milton-Union FFA donates proceeds to the Miami County Animal Shelter. This year’s event saw 83 runners, many with their dogs, raise more than $500 for the animal shelter. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_051218mju_mehs_mu_ffa_5k9cmyk_ne2018512125843844.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Tricia Fellers with her dog Calvin, Nicole Bailey with Arleigh, Angela Dilts with Lewie, and LaDonna Mays with Lucy participate in Saturday’s 5K-9 run at the Miami County Fairgrounds. The event, hosted by Miami East and Milton-Union FFA donates proceeds to the Miami County Animal Shelter. This year’s event saw 83 runners, many with their dogs, raise more than $500 for the animal shelter. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Tammy Pence and her two canine companions run Saturday’s 5K-9 event at the Miami County Fairgrounds. The event, hosted by Miami East and Milton-Union FFA is a fundraiser for the Miami County Animal Shelter. Saturday’s event saw 83 runners raise more than $500 for the shelter. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_051218mju_mehs_mu_ffa_5k9bcmyk_ne2018512125914472.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Tammy Pence and her two canine companions run Saturday’s 5K-9 event at the Miami County Fairgrounds. The event, hosted by Miami East and Milton-Union FFA is a fundraiser for the Miami County Animal Shelter. Saturday’s event saw 83 runners raise more than $500 for the shelter. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_MU2_6927_ne2018512125948798.jpg http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_MU2_6929_ne20185121300552.jpg http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_MU2_6966_ne201851213014964.jpg http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_MU2_6988_ne201851213038878.jpg