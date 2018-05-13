Planning Commission OKs Nottingham zoning request

TROY — A request to withdraw the application of the rezoning of Nottingham development’s 8-acres north of Finsbury was passed by Troy Planning Commission last week.

Planning Commission will recommend city council repeal the zoning request to revert the property back to its agricultural zoning from its single family residential district.

Commissioner Larry Wolke was not present at the May 9 meeting.

The Miami County Board of Elections verified petitions for a zoning referendum regarding the rezoning of 8 acres north of Finsbury Lane as part of the Nottingham development on April 16.

The referendum will appear on the November ballot.

The referendum seeks to revoke the proposed rezoning of 8.015 acres (north of Finsbury Lane) from Agriculture Residential to R-3-B Single Family Residential district.

Multiple residents expressed concerns with increased flooding issues in the area as the development has progressed at several prior council and committee meetings.

The referendum received 917 valid signatures out of the 626 valid signatures required.

The property is currently owned by Halifax Land Company and is located west of Piqua-Troy Road and east of the Nottingham subdivision. The Nottingham development is managed by Jessica Minesinger. Minesinger filed the request to planning commission on May 1.

In prior meetings, multiple homeowners expressed concerned that water issues will worsen and damage to their homes could increase if development continues in the area. Minesinger said if the property was to be developed in the future, the plans may include 11 lots and a single cul-de-sac, which would use Nottingham Road. Minesigner also said she would install larger-than-required drainage.

In prior meetings, city of Troy Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the majority of the flooding issues were downstream and efforts to clear the “Kidder Ditch” to improve water movement would be made in the near future.

In other planning commission news:

Troy Planning Commission approved the Downtown Riverfront Overlay district application for Greenville National Bank, which was reviewed by Troy City Council last Wednesday.

No one spoke in favor or against the application. Greenville National Bank (GNB) is seeking to build a new office at the corner of Cedar and West Main streets.

Mayor Michael Beamish made a motion to make a positive recommendation in favor of the GNB’s application to city council. Members of the planning commission approved of the application with the exception of president Alan Kappers, who voted against it.

The recommendation includes a contingent parking agreement to be recorded with the county recorder’s office.

There were three concerns regarding the GNB’s application at the April 11 meeting, including alley vacation language, the cross easement between La Fiesta and GNB and possible flood issues in the area of the proposed construction site. All three issued were discussed and addressed by city staff and planning commission.

City zoning inspector Shannon Brandon said “the DRO allows the redevelopment of properties that are legal, non-conforming” before reviewing the 17 criteria the city staff reviews when considering applications for the new zoning district such as the Greenville National Bank’s new location at 846 W. Main St. and 31 S. Cedar St. The new property will be located on less than the previous 40,000 square feet required in the past. There was also lengthy discussion around the term “creative use” and the parking contingency filing and its legal process.

In other news:

• Commission also approved the sign application for Physical Therapy 212. The commission tabled the sign application with concerns regarding the size of the logo and the historic district’s sign code. President Kappers was the lone “no” vote. The business is located at 10 N. Market St.

• The planning commission tabled a request for a planned development application for further review of ownership for the Villages of Concord condominium association agreements and other property in the development. Roger Hawk, on behalf of the Troy Investment Group, submitted a preliminary plan for the Villages of Concord development located south of Wayne Street and north of the Kroger development off of State Route 55. The developer requested to finish building the subdivision with single-family lots. It was previously approved by planning commission and city council for a condo community in 2000.

The remaining 10.028 acres of land includes a proposed 35 single-family lots. The pond and clubhouse will be open for use by the entire subdivision. Roadways will remain private. The minimum lot size is 6,011 square feet to 24,393 square feet sized lots.

