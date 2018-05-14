Board OKs contracts, salaries

BETHEL TWP. — At their meeting Monday night, the Bethel board of education approved contracts and discussed salary schedules.

The board approved a 2.3 percent base salary increase in fiscal year 2017-18 for certified administrators who have been in their position for more than one year, as well as a 1.8 percent base salary increase for classified administrators, and a 1.8 percent base salary increase for those employees not on the salary schedule who have been in their position for more than one year.

In the following fiscal year, the board approved the same increases and added three retroactive steps for all classified staff who qualify. Also in that year are provisions for certain staff members.

Board member Julie Reese questioned why teachers did not get a base salary increase in the negotiated contract. Board president Jacob King pointed out that teachers received step increases.