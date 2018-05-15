Posted on by

Cookson Elementary thanks Troy P.D.


By Melanie Yingst - myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

photo
Video:

Source: Melanie Yingst | Troy Daily News

Cookson Elementary drops off goodie bags for Troy Police Department. The student council visited the department Tuesday morning. Sgt. Scott Gates and Patrolman Todd Sloan met the children in the lobby and thanked them for their kind gesture. The students thanked the officers for keeping them safe in the Troy community.

According to fourth grade teacher Katie Curnes, the student council worked on the project together after hearing about a similar idea. The project is part of the school’s theme “Cookson Kindness” throughout the year.

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Cookson3.jpg

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Cookson2.jpg

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Cookson1.jpg

VideoID: ITH4Qrfmz9E
VideoType: YOUTUBE
URL: https://youtu.be/ITH4Qrfmz9E
Video Embed String: <iframe width=”560” height=”315” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ITH4Qrfmz9E” frameborder=”0” allow=”autoplay; encrypted-media” allowfullscreen></iframe>
Video Caption: Cookson Elementary drops off goodie bags for Troy Police Department. The student council visited the department Tuesday morning. Sgt. Scott Gates and Patrolman Todd Sloan met the children in the lobby and thanked them for their kind gesture. The students thanked the officers for keeping them safe in the Troy community.
Video Credit: Melanie Yingst | Troy Daily News
Video Position:

