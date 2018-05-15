Cookson Elementary thanks Troy P.D.

Cookson Elementary drops off goodie bags for Troy Police Department. The student council visited the department Tuesday morning. Sgt. Scott Gates and Patrolman Todd Sloan met the children in the lobby and thanked them for their kind gesture. The students thanked the officers for keeping them safe in the Troy community.

According to fourth grade teacher Katie Curnes, the student council worked on the project together after hearing about a similar idea. The project is part of the school’s theme “Cookson Kindness” throughout the year.

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com