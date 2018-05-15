Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

May 4

OVERDOSE: Christopher Daniels, 31, at-large, was revived by Troy Fire medics and charged with disorderly conduct.

THEFT: An officer responded to the 1500 block of Saratoga Drive in reference to a theft complaint. After further investigation, a burglary report was taken.

May 5

OVERDOSE: An overdose was reported at 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Dixie Avenue. The victim, Bryan Eastman, 41, of Troy, was revived by Troy Fire Department medics. Dylan Miller, 23, of Troy, was charged with probation violations in connection with the incident and is incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

The Troy FF subsequently administered five doses of Narca and Eastman suddenly opened his eyes. The Troy FF personnel helped Eastman to his feet when he started being even more oriented. Eastman was later charged with Inducing Panic due to the large public safety response sent to Eastman’s residence.

OVERDOSE: An overdose was reported at 11:30 a.m. May 5 at the Motel 6. Brent Slone, 28, of Hindman, Ky., was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center. Paramedics had to administer 4 1/2 mg of Naloxone to revive the Slone. Witnesses at the scene told officers Brent is a hitchhiker from Kentucky and he is trying to get to Sandusky. Slone was issuesd a misdemeanor summons for Inducing Panic.

OVI: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle driving without any lights on at night. The driver was found to be intoxicated and arrested for OVI.

OVI: A driver was stopped for driving without headlights on at night, and subsequently arrested for OVI and Open Container in a Motor Vehicle.

May 6

OVERDOSE: An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of West Market Street to assist the paramedics with an overdose. After investigation, Larry Brown, 32, of Troy, was charged with drug abuse instruments and disorderly conduct.

May 7

THEFT: A officer responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dollar General. Located marijuana and paraphernalia on suspect. Suspect released and will be charged with drug and theft charges. She was also trespassed from Dollar General.

May 8

THEFT: Theft of merchandise at Kohls. Adult female arrested for theft and criminal tools and transported to jail.

May 9

THEFT: Dollar General employee reported a white male concealed eye make up. He went through the check out line and paid for other items. Units checked the area but failed to locate the suspect.

SUSPICIOUS: A reporting party stated blue Ford Focus sitting on street legally parked running for multiple hours on North Cherry Street. The vehicle was found to be unlocked, running and extremely cold inside due to air condition. Keys were taken from the vehicle and it was secured. Citation was completed for unattended motor vehicle.

WARRANT: An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of S. Union in reference to a male subject with a warrant. The subject was located and incarcerated for the warrant.