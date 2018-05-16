Honor Flight trip set for Saturday

DAYTON — Honor Flight Dayton — thanks to the generosity of patriotic sponsors, approximately 100 World War II, Korean, and Vietnam veterans will be able to see the memorials built in their honor. Be part of this patriotic event and experience it firsthand. Come to the Dayton International Airport by 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 19. Be there to welcome and cheer for the brave men and women who fought for our freedom.

“The Dayton International Airport is proud to be the host airport and work with Honor Flight of Dayton in this great opportunity to honor our veterans,” said Terrence G. Slaybaugh, director of aviation for the City of Dayton.

The veterans arrive at 3:30 a.m. to prepare to board an aircraft at 6 a.m. They then fly to Washington, D.C., to visit the World War II Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, USMC War Memorial, USAF Memorial, Arlington Cemetery, the Changing of the Guard at the Tombs of the Unknown Soldiers and other sites.

Upon arrival back at the Dayton Airport around 10:30 p.m., the veterans may think their day is over. However, as they deplane, a military guard of about 200 USAF personnel welcome the veterans and form a symbolic Honor March to accompany the veterans from the arrival gate to the Honor Corridor for their final special welcome. The Honor Corridor is lined by the Color Guards of the United States Air Force, Air Force Junior ROTC, and the Miami Valley Young Marines. The entire corridor is lined by additional military groups, Vietnam Veterans of America, Boy Scouts of America, Patriot Pin-Up Girls, Knights of Columbus, members of police and fire departments and of course, a large multitude of the veterans’ loved ones.

The Dayton International Airport supplies complementary water, beverages, fruits, and pastries to the outbound veterans as they make their way to their departure gate in the morning. Additional airport staff, police, and firefighters are on hand to assist the group in their departure and return to the Dayton International Airport.

Honor Flight Dayton organizers are inviting all who wish to attend this event. Patriotic attire and signs are encouraged. Present and former military and public safety personnel are encouraged to come in uniform. It’s free, no charge and no reservations needed. PARK-N-GO in Vandalia offers free parking to anyone who comes to the Honor Flight.