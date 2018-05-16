Committee OKs CDBG projects

TROY — The city of Troy is seeking to apply for federal funds for improvements for the exterior of the Lincoln Community Center.

On Wednesday, the finance committee met and will recommend to city council to apply to the Ohio Development Services Agency to use funds from the city’s Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) revolving loan fund for repairs to the Lincoln Community Center (LCC).

Various repairs and work are expected to cost $107,000 with $13,000 allocated for design and administrative costs.

The city of Troy owns the building, but Troy City Schools owns the property the center is located on at 110 Ash St. The agreement with the LCC is that the city maintains the exterior and the center maintains the interior of the building.

Director of Public Service Safety Patrick Titterington said the city will be in the process of consolidating the center’s ownership to deed over to the board of LCC over the course of a year. Prior to the transfer of ownership and working with the school board, the city is seeking to use the revolving loan funds to make capital improvements to the building of approximately $120,000.

Titterington reported to the committee that a building assessment was done earlier this year by MT Studio consultants to assess the building’s condition. The cost of the building assessment was $5,000.

In the report, recommended repairs ranged from exterior anchoring bolts to maintain the building’s wall structure to prevent future damage, roof repairs, new gutters fascia and downspouts for $15,000, window replacement estimated at $15,000, and upgrades to the water and sewer line connections to the building would could cost up to $40,000.

Titterington said the water and sewer line connections to the building “are extremely old” and its uncertain what material they are comprised of and their current condition.

Finance committee chairman Tom Kendall asked how the LCC’s board felt about the city transferring ownership. Titterington responded that it was his understanding the LCC board regarded the issue as a “positive.”

Titterington said the revolving loan fund would transfer $120,000 to the city’s capital improvement fund for the work as part of the bid process.

The LCC was established in 1924 and its current building was built in 1939, according to the LCC’s website. The site housed the Lincoln School, which operated from 1865 to 1874 and part of the original foundation is part of the current building today.

Kendall, John Schweser and Todd Severt OK’d the report and will make a positive recommendation to council with emergency designation.

In other committee news:

The finance committee reviewed and OK’d the bi-annual CDBG application for various capital improvement projects up to $150,000.

Another component of the application is to apply for a $500,000 critical infrastructure grant program for water main replacement in the Harrison and Atlantic streets neighborhood.

Titterington reported the water main in the area of Harrison and Atlantic streets is undersized and the total cost of the replacement project could cost up to $750,000. The city will use $100,000 from the water utility fund and $50,000 from the revolving loan fund, according to the committee report. The city will also apply for a federal critical infrastructure grant for the bulk of the cost up to $500,000.

“We did identify that there is critical infrastructure funding at the federal level, again through the CDBG, for projects that have safety and other considerations so we want to apply for $500,000 of the CDBG funds for that program, combine it with $100,000 of the bi-annual program and add $100,000 from the water fund and add $50,000 out of our federal revolving loan program to have $750,000 to replace several thousand feet of undersized water mains in that eastern area,” Titterington said.

Titterington said city staff has spoke to state CDBG at the state level and feel confident the water main project improvements meet criteria.

The city is eligible to receive $150,000 in the CDBG community allocation program in 2018 to be used for the following projects in 2019: $100,000 Harrison/Atlantic Street water main replacement, $30,000 for sidewalk street corner accessibility ramp installations, $2,000 for the fair housing program; and $18,000 for general administrative tasks.

Council to review LCC, water main upgrades