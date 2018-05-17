Giving back to their community

CASSTOWN — Miami East High School government students took advantage of the warm temperatures and sunshine to give back to the community on Thursday.

According to Principal Todd Gentis, approximately 55 students spent the day at Casstown Volunteer Fire Department and around the village and its cemetery to prepare for the town’s annual Memorial Day events. It was the first “Community Outreach Day” project for the students.

Students also assisted various residents in the district with chores around their homes, Gentis said.

Gentis thanked Casstown Council’s Crystal Messaros with her help to coordinate the event.

MEHS students spend a day sprucing up Casstown