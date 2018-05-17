Agreement with city, TSF move forward

TROY —The parks and recreation committee will recommend to Troy City council that the city enter into an agreement related to the 2018 Troy Strawberry Festival on Thursday.

The proposal includes the festival area including downtown, the levee and Friday night activities at Treasure Island Park.

The Friday night concert at Treasure Island Park on June 1 will have its own separate agreement due to the sale of alcohol through the Hobart Arena staff. Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said any profit from the sales of alcohol will be retained by the city.

“In previous action, council has authorized the use of Treasure Island for Friday night activities — only the activities out there will have alcohol sales. That is just Friday night, it’s not on the levee and it’s not in downtown area,” Titterington said.

The agreement includes a $5,000 payment from the festival to the city to cover its costs of labor including police, fire and utility work related to the festival. The payment will be made prior to the festival.

Emergency legislation is requested due to the festival beginning June 1, with the Friday night Hometown Kick-Off events. Titterington said the delay was due to insurance and legal documentation for the festival’s use of the city’s property.

Chairman Brock Heath, Robin Oda and John Terwilliger approved of the agreement to present to council.

In other committee news:

The streets and sidewalks committee approved recommending authorization of an agreement with LJB Inc. of Miamisburg for the design of Riverside Drive Phase 2 Reconstruction project at a cost not to exceed $139,000.

The project area includes Riverside Drive between Orchard Drive and the existing widening north of the Riverside Cemetery entrance, according to the report. The scope of work includes curb and gutter and waterline upgrade to a 12-inch water main and installation of the sanitary sewer in areas not current service. A shared use path on the west side of the road is also included. Construction is expected to bid late 2018 and commence in 2019.

Titterington reported the design estimate was higher than anticipated, but funds were still available in the utility fund. The estimated cost was budgeted for $126,700.

The design plan uses a narrower right-of-way with less impact to property owners and additional right-of-way is only needed for the shared use path, according to the report. The report also states that if the city is unable to obtain the property from adjacent land owners, the road construction is still able to proceed within the existing limits.

City Council President Marty Baker asked if the area would include water and sewer connection. Titterington said the area has city water hookup and the design report would determine if sewer would be needed.

Committee chair Bobby Phillips asked if there were county and township residents in the area of the project. Titterington said the road was in the city’s right-of-way. The project is the second phase of a possible third or fourth phase out to Duke Park and the Huelskamp property.

The project will be partially funded by the Ohio Public Works Commission.

TSF to pay city $5K for festival costs