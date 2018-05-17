Unity Bank robbed

TROY — Troy Police Department detectives are investigating a robbery at Unity National Bank, located in the 1300 block of West Main Street, late Thursday afternoon.

According to Capt. Jeff Kunkleman, a white male in his 30s, 6-foot tall, robbed the bank around 4:40 p.m. The male suspect was wearing a disguise including a wig, possible fake mustache and was wearing a blue collared polo-style shirt and camouflage pants. It is undetermined how the suspect left the scene or if he was armed at the time of the incident.

Detectives interviewed the two bank tellers and are collecting details to identify the suspect. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. If you have any information regarding this incident, call Troy Police Department Detective Chris Baker at 339-7527 extension 1440.