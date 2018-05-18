Piqua man arraigned on sex offenses

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man is back in the Miami County Jail this week after police reportedly uncovered sexually explicit content involving a juvenile.

Evan M. Grissom, 24, of Piqua, was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Friday on two counts of second-degree felony illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and two counts of second-degree felony pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.

Grissom is accused of creating sexually explicit videos involving a 17-year-old victim, according to court records. The content was reportedly uncovered from a search warrant executed on Grissom’s phone. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday, and he was incarcerated on Thursday.

Grissom is also facing unrelated charges from April, when he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Edison State Community College’s Piqua campus. The pistol was found in his bag on April 11, when Piqua police were investigating him in connection with a menacing by stalking complaint.

Grissom is facing charges of fifth-degree felony possession of a deadly weapon on school property, first-degree misdemeanor menacing by stalking, and first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment in connection with that incident.

Grissom posted surety bond in April on those charges, but he is currently being held in the jail on the sex offense charges. He is being held on a total bond of $40,000.

Rape charge amended down to assault

William M. Heys, 58, of Troy, was sentenced to two years of probation and received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault, amended down from first-degree felony rape, in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Heys was first charged in late April. He reportedly assaulted an adult victim known to him in the area of the roadside park on State Route 66 on April 21, according to court records. The victim reportedly tried to get Heys to stop and told him to stop multiple times. The victim was later treated at Upper Valley Medical Center.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• John P. Shern, 35, of Dayton, received 24 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of criminal tools.

• Malenda L. Kirk, 47, of Dayton, received 50 days in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor complicity and first-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. An additional charge of second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business was dismissed.

• Justin D. Tefft, 31, of Troy, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest. Additional charges of second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and minor misdemeanor open container were dismissed.

Teft also received 30 days in jail and a fine for a separate charges of fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor obstructing justice, and fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing.

• Thomas D. Gough, 22, of Tipp City, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault, amended down from fourth-degree felony aggravated assault.

• Austin M. Cooper, 21, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for two counts of fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, each amended down from first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

• Virgil Anthony Hinkle, 55, of Piqua, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Connie E. Owens, 38, of Huber Heights, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Jonathan A. Thorpe, 21, of Piqua, received 60 days in jail for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering.

• Phillip P. Hodge, 40, of Sidney, received 90 days in jail for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering, amended down from fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Gregory Normil, 22, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, received a fine and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor weapon under the influence.

• Matthew N. Ruley, 38, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Julia R. Maurer, 55, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft, and first-degree misdemeanor possession of criminal tools, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools.

• Eddie Lion Birkins, 51, of Dayton, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Daniel Hamilton, 20, of Clayton, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor passing a bad check.

• Gage A. Weyant, 19, of West Milton, received eight days in jail and a fine for two counts of fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, each amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Alisha N. Nichols, 29, of Piqua, received a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Dustin L. Connor, 31, of Dayton, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass, amended down from fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

• Morgan A. Young, 24, of Greenville, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Dustin T. Fisher, 38, of Troy, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly intoxication in public. An additional charge of first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer was dismissed.

