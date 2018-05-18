FFA Alumni sponsors scholarships

CASSTOWN — The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter recently recognized graduates of Miami East High School that had been enrolled in Agricultural Education and members of the FFA chapter. In order to qualify for the scholarship, the applicants completed an essay on “The Benefits of Agricultural Education” and have been active in the FFA chapter for at least one year. Each recipient received a cash scholarship to be used to their further education.

Dylan Hahn is the son of David and Wylena Hahn. He earned the State FFA degree and participated in the Grain Merchandising event. “Ag Education gives students opportunities they would never have if they didn’t take the class,” he said. “There are contests from public speaking to tractor trouble shooting or soils judging. All have different and helpful aspects you can take into your career if you choose.”

Rachael Hodge is the daughter of Steve and Jenny Hodge. She earned a gold rating on her Reporter Scrapbook and participated in Ag Day for elementary students. Hodge said, “I believe that agriculture, it is the backbone of our country. Through Agricultural Education, we can help to mold our future to become more efficient and productive. We can help get people more involved, informed, and appreciative with agriculture because it is important to be advanced for generations to come.”

Alex Isbrandt is the son of Rich and Kristine Randall and BJ Isbrandt. He earned his State FFA degree and earned a gold rated Treasurer’s book. Isbrandt said, “Agriculture class has taught me a lot of hands on skills but I have also learned useful skills in the classroom. One of those useful skills is grain merchandising, which uses basic fundamentals of economics.”

Emily Thimmes is the daughter of Robert and Kim Thimmes. She participated in Food Science and won a State FFA Proficiency in Specialty Crop. “Agricultural Education has an interesting stereotype that surrounds it. Many people think it is just for kids who grow up on farms or raise animals,” she said. “However, agricultural education is so much more than just learning how to be a farmer.”

Emma Younce is the daughter of Brian and Crystal Younce. She attended the National FFA Convention and participated in Freshman Families. “Agriculture education is beneficial in the way of having an idea of where your foods and products you are buying are really coming from,” Younce said. “Being educated on how products you may be purchasing are being made, and knowing the production and wholesomeness behind your meal.”

The Miami East FFA Alumni was able to provide these scholarship recipients with monies because of the generous donations and support of community members through such projects as the Longaberger Basket Bingo in January, quarter auction in April, and the silent auction at the chapter banquet in April. They look forward to supporting all Agricultural Education students in their participation in learning about the diversity of the agriculture industry.

— By Lauren Wright, reporter, Miami East High School