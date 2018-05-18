Area students earn Governor’s Awards

COLUMBUS — Ohio EPA named the winners of the Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Environmental Protection Research on May 12. Twenty-seven students in grades 7-12 were selected during State Science Day at The Ohio State University.

Ohio EPA employees were among the judges for the Governor’s Awards. Each recipient will receive a $100 prize and a certificate signed by Gov. John Kasich and Ohio EPA Director Craig W. Butler.

Three students from Miami County and neighboring areas were among the students honored. Senior Abigail Lynn Jones of Lehman Catholic High School in Sidney is a two-time Governor’s Award recipient.

Other Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Environmental Protection Research were awarded to:

• 8th grade — Second place: Brandon T. Hood, Tippecanoe Middle School, Tipp City, “Brick BY Brick”

• 12th grade — Honorable mention: Abigail Lynn Jones, Lehman Catholic High School, Sidney, “The Effects of Isoflavones on the Inhibitory Effects of Nitrogen on Soybeans”

Each year, about 10,000 students from schools across Ohio participate in local science fairs and are judged on knowledge achieved, effective use of scientific method, clarity of expression, originality and creativity. Students who achieve superior ratings are invited to participate in district science fairs.

More than 1,200 students in grades 5-12 participate in State Science Day and may be eligible for nearly 100 scholarships and awards valued at more than $4 million. State Science Day is organized and sponsored by the Ohio Academy of Science and is the equivalent of a state championship for science projects. The primary objective of State Science Day is to provide an opportunity for students to demonstrate their abilities and interests in science through individual experimentation and research.