Partners in Hope breaks ground

MIAMI COUNTY — From the its humble start in the Troy Rec basement to a groundbreaking ceremony of its very own facility, Partners in Hope will soon expand its own home of hope.

The organization broke ground Friday for its two-story, 3,600-square-foot building at the corner of Race and Mulberry streets on Friday. The building will have two classrooms, nine offices, a first-floor pantry, a kitchen space, a children’s learning area and other amenities. The organization provides crisis intervention, its annual Christmas program for families in need and care giving, which continue today.

“Many gifts and many, many generous people have made this day and this groundbreaking for our home for hope possible,” board president MarkRoeth said.

Executive Director Jessica Echols said the building was part of the organization’s strategic plan in 2016. Partners in Hope served 2,000 people in 2017, she said.

Echols said the organization provided 742 hours of class time in its education programs and served 241 families with food pantry services.

“It’s a busy place,” she said. “We are very excited to be able to enhance the neighborhood with some green space. That was very important to us. We want to make sure it’s a nice environment for people to come and sit and find some peace … it’s a long-term investment. It’s been a long time coming and I’m really excited and I’m humble that I know each and every one of you here today. It made us feel welcome and that we are a priority and our clients deserve it.”

Echols recognized many donors to the project, including the Troy Foundation, Jim and Carol Taylor, Pat and Thom Robinson, the Miami County Foundation, Give Where You Live Miami County, World Religion Foundation, 84 Lumber and the late Carl Asher.

“We just felt we needed to remain downtown to be close to the folks we have been serving, so the folks from the Morris House could walk over here, our families who live on the east side could be close to services, close to the post office and City Hall, so we could really remain part of the community by staying in this location,” she said.

Keystone Homes of Troy will serve as general contractor and is donating its time to the project.

Sen. Bill Beagle presented the organization with a proclamation. Beagle said he became acquainted with Partners in Hope and its work when his wife was a volunteer. Mayor Michael Beamish also commended Partners in Hope staff for their efforts as the project moves forward.

Partners in Hope was founded in 1990 by the Troy Council of Churches. Partners in Hope is locally funded and supported by 18 local churches, United Way and other local sources. The faith based, non-profit organization serves the communities of Troy and Casstown in relief, education and development. The organization is currently operating at 116 W. Franklin St.

For more information visit www.partnersinhopeinc.org.

An artist's rendition of the new Partners in Hope facility in Troy.

New facility to remain downtown