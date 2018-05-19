Greenville Federal to open Tipp City location

GREENVILLE — Greenville Federal Financial Corporation plans to open a new full service banking center in Tipp City. This will be the second banking center for Miami County and it is estimated this newest full service banking center will open in August 2018.

The Greenville-based financial institution is the parent company of Greenville Federal and is the oldest bank headquartered in Darke County. Greenville Federal has been in business since 1883 proudly serving customers in Miami, Darke and surrounding counties for over 135 years and has consistently earned a 5-Star rating from independent bank rating agency Bauer Financial.

Greenville Federal President and CEO Jeff Kniese stated, “We are very excited to once again expand in the Miami County area and to bring our high level of customer service banking to the Tipp City market where we have a growing customer base. We are also excited to partner with Tipp City-based Bruns Construction on this new banking center.”

Currently, Greenville Federal operates full service banking centers in Greenville and has a full service banking center in Troy, in the new Kroger Marketplace store.

“We look forward to being able to bring new products and services to the Tipp City community,” said Kniese. “From our truly free checking account with no gimmicks and free mobile and online banking and our network of 55,000 fee-free ATM’s to our unique moneysaver mortgage and flexible commercial lending and treasury management products and services, we offer the “best in class” banking options for our valued customers.”