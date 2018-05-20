Council to review Stonebridge Meadows

TROY — Troy City Council will review the final plat section for Stonebridge Meadows for its fourth reading on Monday.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

At the May 8 meeting, council member Robin Oda requested a fourth reading in regards to the final plat for Stonebridge Meadows. No objection was made by other members. Council member Brock Heath reported conversations with residents, the city and the developer Judy Tomb were making progress in regards to flood and water issues in the residential area. Oda requested the improvements that were agreed upon be submitted to council prior to the next meeting.

Other items on the agenda include:

• R-18-2018 Authorize LJB Inc. to design Riverside Drive Improvement Project Phase 2 for $139,000.

• R-19-2018 Application for annual allocation of CDBG funds $150,000 total.

• R-20-2018 Application for CDBG Critical Infrastructure funds of $500,000 for water main replacement project. The project area includes Harrison and Atlantic streets.

• R-21-2018 Application for $120,000 CDBG revolving loan fund balance for Lincoln Center repairs.

Various repairs and work are expected to cost $107,000 with $13,000 allocated for design and administrative costs.

The city of Troy owns the building, but Troy City Schools owns the property the center is located on at 110 Ash St. The agreement with the LCC is that the city maintains the exterior and the center maintains the interior of the building.The city is seeking to use the revolving loan funds to make capital improvements to the building of approximately $120,000.

In the report, recommended repairs ranged from exterior anchoring bolts to maintain the building’s wall structure to prevent future damage, roof repairs, new gutters fascia and downspouts for $15,000, window replacement estimated at $15,000, and upgrades to the water and sewer line connections to the building would could cost up to $40,000. Emergency legislation has been requested.

• O-22-2018 Establish provisions for small cell facilities and wireless support structures — Emergency

According to the report, new legislation regulates certain wireless equipment within the rights-of-way and establishes an underground utility area within the city. New state legislation was signed on May 2 to regulate such use of the rights-of-way and becomes effective 90 days thereafter. Within that 90-day window, municipalities may enact legislation that would give the municipality some ability to regulate wireless equipment within the municipal rights-of-way and establish underground utility areas.

• O-23-2018 Rezoning of 530 Crescent Drive from Office Commercial to Multiple Family Residential district

A public hearing will be held June 4. The building is under contract with the Miami County Family Abuse Shelter. The purchase agreement is contingent upon the property being rezoned to multi-family use.

• O-24-2018 Agreement for 2018 Troy Strawberry Festival — Emergency

The parks and recreation committee will recommend to Troy City Council that the city enter into an agreement related to the 2018 Troy Strawberry Festival on Thursday.

The proposal includes the festival area including downtown, the levee and Friday night activities at Treasure Island Park.

The Friday night concert at Treasure Island Park on June 1 will have its own separate agreement due to the sale of alcohol through the Hobart Arena staff.

The agreement includes a $5,000 payment from the festival to the city to cover its costs of labor, including police, fire and utility work related to the festival. The payment will be made prior to the festival.

In other committee news:

The streets and sidewalks committee approved recommending authorization of an agreement with LJB Inc. of Miamisburg for the design of Riverside Drive Phase 2 Reconstruction project at a cost not to exceed $139,000.

The project area includes Riverside Drive between Orchard Drive and the existing widening north of the Riverside Cemetery entrance, according to the report. The scope of work includes curb and gutter and waterline upgrade to a 12-inch water main and installation of the sanitary sewer in areas not current service. A shared use path on the west side of the road is also included. Construction is expected to bid late 2018 and commence in 2019.

Fourth reading for final plat proposal