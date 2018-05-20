CareFlight summoned to I-75 crash

TROY – A late Sunday afternoon crash on I-75 resulted in a vehicle rolling several times with at least one person reportedly ejected.

Troy medics and fire department responded to northbound I-75 around 7 p.m. There was at least one confirmed ejection. CareFlight was called and responded to the scene.

Northbound I-75 remains closed (8 p.m.) as the crash is investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

There is no word yet as to the number or extent of injuries. We will update this story as information becomes available.