Council OKs bridge replacement

TIPP CITY — City council awarded a bid for the replacement of the Maple Hill bridge.

The city approved an agreement for the project with Sturm Construction of Sidney at a cost of $306,067.

The project is contingent on the city being awarded funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission, which should be determined by July 1.

City Councilman John Kessler said he is pleased to see this “last piece of old Tipp City” being updated.

Council also approved an ordinance amending the land use plan for a property located at 855 N. Hyatt St., which was purchased as a location for the Senior Center before an existing building was bought for that purpose.

The realtor selling the property contacted the city to express frustration at the inability to sell the property with a designation of industrial use.

The land use was changed from industrial to “suburban neighborhood.”

By Cecilia Fox

