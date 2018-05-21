Van Cleve students arrive safely to D.C.

TROY — Troy City Schools reported the students and chaperones arrived safely to Washington D.C. on Monday morning.

Students visited a variety of notable places including the White House, National Archives and the National Cathedral.

Students are scheduled to meet with Rep. Warren Davidson at the Capitol building on Wednesday, according to Davidson’s staff.

Earlier this month, the district was informed the annual trek to the nation’s Capitol was in jeopardy as the school’s charter company, Discovery Tours Inc., never paid for hotel room deposits. The company shut its doors and left thousands of Ohio students in limbo — along with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of student trips unaccounted for.

The district was able to obtain a trip at no cost through WorldStrides tour company. Approximately 192 students and 58 chaperones are scheduled for the trip, which left Sunday evening.

So far, the district has collected $86,000 to help reimburse WorldStrides, with the Troy Foundation donating $75,000 to offset their generous donation.

Superintendent Eric Herman said the district will stop accepting donations for the 2018 D.C. trip on Monday.

Herman said the school will set up a D.C. trip scholarship fund for future use to help students to be able to go on the trip. Those who wish to contribute to future D.C. trips for students can do so through the Troy Foundation.