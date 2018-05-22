Piqua man posts bond, guilty of assault

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man who prompted a response from the Piqua-Sidney Tactical Response Team entered a plea of no contest on Monday and was found guilty in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

According to reports, Lenvil Persinger, 43, of Piqua, entered the plea to attempted felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Persinger was found to be mentally competent to stand trial and at the time of the initial incident earlier this month. He will be sentenced on July 2. Persinger posted bond and was released from Miami County Jail om Monday afternoon.

He could face up to six years in prison on the charges.

In earlier proceedings, Persinger challenged the court’s jurisdiction and requested the charges be dismissed claiming he was a sovereign citizen and does not recognize the rule of law.

Persinger was charged in connection with a report of a neighbor breaking into the apartment on the 1000 block of Park Avenue and assaulting the male resident with nunchucks on Jan. 22.

Persinger, the alleged assailant, was known to the Piqua Police Department “as a self-identified sovereign citizen who refuses to comply with our requests and orders based on these beliefs,” according to previous reports.

After the incident, Persinger reportedly refused to talk to the investigating officers regarding the allegation of the assault with nunchucks.

The Piqua-Sidney Tactical Response Team was dispatched and a search warrant was obtained for Persinger’s apartment.

In other news:

Last week, Virgil Corbin, 49, of Dayton, entered a guilty plea to one count of felony tampering with evidence after he helped dump a man’s body at Upper Valley Medical Center in January 2017.

Corbin was one of two men who left the body of Terry Sims, 59, of Dayton, at the entrance of the hospital on Jan. 29, 2017. Sims was discovered around 7 a.m. by a hospital staff member who attempted CPR. He was later pronounced dead by Emergency Department officials.

Corbin will be sentenced July 3, and remains incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

Persinger http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_MUGSHOTS_34466429-2.jpg Persinger