Troy library to offer summer reading challenge

TROY — Readers of all ages will explore all things “rocky” as the Troy-Miami County Public Library present their summer library program, “Libraries Rock!” Monday, June 4 through Friday, Aug. 3. The 2018 Summer Reading Challenge is designed to encourage children, teens, and adults to read independently and participate in literacy based activities. Free activities and events are offered at the library throughout the summer to engage all ages and foster the love of reading.

Children and their families may begin registering for the reading challenge on Monday, June 4. Registration will continue through the month of June; however, children and teens who register during the week of June 4-10 will receive a free book while supplies last. At registration, each family will receive a booklet of activities and scheduled events, which will occur throughout the 9-week challenge. Register for the summer reading program at the Troy-Miami County Public Library in Troy, at the Bookmobile stops, or at the Oakes Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill.

“Libraries Rock!” is open to participants of all ages. Staff have activities planned for all ages during the summer including Croc Talk, presented by the Wave Foundation of Newport Aquarium. They also have several family events planned, including three outdoor movies at Treasure Island in collaboration with the city of Troy, a Touch-a-Truck event, and a special performance from MadCap Puppets. All programs are free of charge.

The 2018 Summer Reading Challenge is also available on the bookmobile, from Monday, June 4 through Friday, Aug. 5. The bookmobile is offering five “Stories in the Park” activities with the Miami County Park District. Enjoy the outdoor fun with your family, bookmobile staff, and a park naturalist. There will be activities, story times, and a craft. The summer schedule will be available at www.tmcpl.org/outreach, or you can pick up a copy at the library or bookmobile.

For more information, call the Troy library at 339-0502, the Pleasant Hill library at 676-2731, visit www.tmcpl.org. or “Like us” on Facebook at www.facebook.com/troypubliclibrary.