Library to offer ‘Libraries Rock’ challenge

PLEASANT HILL — Readers of all ages will explore all things “rocky” this summer as the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of the Troy-Miami County Public Library, presents their summer library program, “Libraries Rock!” beginning Monday, June 4 through Friday, Aug. 3. The 2018 Summer Reading Challenge is designed to encourage children, teens, and adults to read independently and participate in literacy based activities. Free activities and events are offered at the library throughout the summer to engage all ages and foster the love of reading.

Children and their families may begin registering for the reading challenge on Monday, June 4. Registration will continue through the month of June; however, children and teens who register during the week of June 4-10 will receive a free book while supplies last. At registration, each family will receive a booklet of activities and scheduled events, which will occur throughout the nine-week challenge. Register for the summer reading program at the Oakes Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill, the Troy-Miami County Public Library in Troy, or at any Bookmobile stop.

.

“Libraries Rock!” is open to participants of all ages as staff have activities planned for all ages during the summer including Dr. Insecta Bug Lab and Croc Talk, presented by the Wave Foundation of Newport Aquarium.

For more information call the Pleasant Hill library at 676-2731, the Troy library at 339-0502, visit www.tmcpl.org. or “Like us” on Facebook at www.facebook.com/troypubliclibrary.