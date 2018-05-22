Students compete at State Science Day

COLUMBUS — Sixty-six students from seventeen local school districts recently competed successfully at the Ohio Academy of Science State Science Day held at The Ohio State University in Columbus on Saturday, May 12. Approximately 1,100 students from across the state participated in the all day event with a total of almost $1 million distributed as scholarships and awards. Students exhibited projects in science, technology, engineering and mathematics which they worked on from last September through February of this year.

Thirty three students received superior scores.

Receiving Superior ratings were: from Anna High School — Rachel Shoemaker; from Bethel High School — Lisa Sebastian and Adam Cartwright; from Bethel Middle School — Jasmine Harris, Jackie Harris; from DeColores Montessori Greenville — Graham Milligan; from Graham Middle School — Ethan McLean; from Greenville High School — Zachary Miller, Landon Muhlenkamp, Ash WilliaMiddle School; from Holy Angels, Sidney — Adith George, Michael O’Leary, David Rossman, Samantha Sargeant, Emilee VanSkiver; from Lehman Catholic High School, Sidney — Abigail Jones, Melanie Brunner, Jacquie Schemmel, Maximilian Schmiesing; from Milton-Union High School — Abigail Hissong, Sydney Dohrman, Madison Stasiak; from Troy High School — Ella Furlong; from Tippecanoe High School — Leena Vyas; from Tippecanoe Middle School — Luke Hoover and Ethan Royse; from L.T. Ball Intermediate, Tipp City — Marissa Hollon, Parker Kaibas, Audrey Kinninger, Riley Nicholls, Brynna Sears, Collin Snider and Jackson Windeknecht.

Fourteen students earned special individual awards totaling almost $3,500 and renewable scholarships totaling $26,500 (up to four years). Additional awards and scholarships earned: Leena Vyas, Tippecanoe High School, Statistical Analysis Award, American Statistical Association, first place Ohio Environmental Health Association Award, $100, second place Future Physician — Scientist award, The Ohio State University College of Medicine $250; Brandon Hood, Tippecanoe Middle School, Governor’s Award for Excellence in Environmental Protection Research; Audrey Kinninger, L.T. Ball Intermediate — College Advantage 529 Savings Account Scholarship $1,000; Sadhil Mehta, L.T. Ball Intermediate, third place American Meteorological Award and Honorable Mention Ohio Geological Society Award $50; Riley Nicholls and Jackson Windeknecht, L.T. Ball Intermediate, first place Ohio University Department of Physics and Astronomy Young Scientist Award $50;

Sydney Dohrman, Milton-Union High School — Future Nurse Scientist Scholarship, Kent State University, $1,500 (renewable); Abigail Hissong, Milton-Union High School, first Place Ohio Soybean Bioscience Award from Ohio Soybean Council Foundation — $1,000; first place Outstanding Project in Plant Pathology from The Ohio State University $50 and first place Statistical Analysis Award, American Statistical Association; Madison Stasiak, Milton-Union Middle School, first place American Chemical Society Columbus Section — Chemical Sciences Award $500; Ella Furlong, Troy High School, first Alternate Case Engineering and Applied Science Award — Case Western Reserve University Scholarship — $25,000 renewable (four years); Zachary Miller, Greenville High School, first place American Water Works Association Award, $125, and second place Soil and Water Conservation Award, Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, $100.

Abigail Jones, Lehman Catholic High School, Stone Laboratory Scholarship for Outstanding project in Botany, Environmental Sciences, and Zoology and Honorable Mention Governor’s Award for Excellence in Environmental Protection Research; Adith Joshua George, Holy Angels Catholic School, second place Soil and Water Conservation Award, Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts $100; Samantha Sargeant, Holy Angels Catholic School Wildlife Awareness Award, Ohio Wildlife Society, first Behavioral Science Award, Ohio Psychological Assn. $75, Dr. Lynn E. Elfner Young Scientist Award $100.

State Science Day multi-year participants were also recognized, including Leena Vyas, Tippecanoe High School — five year plaque, Brandon Hood, Tippecanoe Middle School — four year certificate, Lisa Sebastian, Bethel High School — four year certificate.

Lehman Catholic High School students secured a coveted Harold C. Shaw Outstanding School Award Trophy. This award is difficult to achieve, requiring a high percentage of Superior projects at State Science Day. There were 16 Shaw Award trophies awarded this year at State Science Day, about twice the usual number.

Also earning one of the Harold C. Shaw Outstanding School Award Trophies this year were the fifth graders representing L.T. Ball Intermediate School. While it is difficult for high school students to earn this distinction, it is believed that this the first time that it was awarded to fifth graders.

Upper Miami Valley Science Days provides the opportunity for students, grades fifth through 12th, in Champaign, Darke, Miami and Shelby counties, to complete and present original scientific research. This program is organized and supported by many area schools, teachers, parents, Edison Community College, Urbana University, and a number of businesses, professionals, community organizations, and other interested individuals. For additional information, go to the UMVSD website at www.ohioumvsd.com.