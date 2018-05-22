A day of remembrance

TROY — Van Cleve Sixth Grade students spent their second day in Washington D.C. visiting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial, Vietnam Memorial Wall, the Kennedy eternal flame and Arlington Cemetery and other sites.

Earlier this month, the district was informed the annual trek to the nation’s Capitol was in jeopardy as the school’s charter company, Discovery Tours Inc., never paid for hotel room deposits. The company shut its doors and left thousands of Ohio students in limbo — along with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of student trips unaccounted for.

The district was able to obtain a trip at no cost through WorldStrides tour company. Approximately 192 students and 58 chaperones are scheduled for the trip, which left Sunday evening.

The students are set to return at 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

So far, the district has collected $86,000 to help reimburse WorldStrides, with the Troy Foundation donating $75,000 to offset their generous donation.

Superintendent Eric Herman said the district will stop accepting donations for the 2018 D.C. trip on Monday.

Herman said the school will set up a D.C. trip scholarship fund for future use to help students to be able to go on the trip. Those who wish to contribute to future D.C. trips for students can do so through the Troy Foundation.

