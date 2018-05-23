US 36 closed for natural gas leak

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
A reported natural gas leak in the area of the former K-Mart store in Piqua resulted in Piqua Fire Department, Piqua Police Department, and Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies to close US RT. 36 at the west edge of Piqua on Wednesday morning until gas crews could turn off the gas. There were no injuries. The highway was closed for approximately 45 minutes.
