We all scream for ice cream

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Covington Junior High students Taylor Roth, Ella Renley, and Erika Gostomsky, seated l-r, and Reaghan Lemp, center rear, enjoy ice cream cones from Sweet Treats in Covington on Wednesday afternoon. Students were treated to the end of the year field trip by school staff members.
