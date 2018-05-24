Union Twp. men found guilty of assault

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Gee found two Union Township men guilty of felony assault and discharge of a firearm on Thursday.

Eric Brown, 55, and Matthew Naff, 35, both of Troy, were indicted by a grand jury for second-degree felony assault with a three-year gun specification and third-degree felony discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. Their case was presented as a bench trial with Judge Gee presiding.

Both defendants were will remain in Miami County Jail until their sentencing set for July 10. Both could face up to 11 years in prison.

Brown and Naff were charged after firing shots in the direction of a Franklin man who stopped at the home to repossess Naff’s wife’s vehicle in May 2017.

The repossession worker, John Couch, testified to the court how he stopped at the residence in the 8000 block of State Route 571, Union Twp., to speak to Naff’s wife Lisa, the owner of a vehicle he was sent to recover on May 22, 2017. Couch claimed he was leaving a note on the door for Lisa Naff to contact him when he was allegedly accosted by Naff and Brown. Brown lived in a camper on the Naff property. Lisa Naff testified to the court she believed Couch was attempting to break into the home. Sheriff’s deputies testified she did not fill out a victim statement at the time of the incident. Couch claimed Brown and Naff fired shots as he retreated to his vehicle.

Naff was represented by attorney Jose Lopez and Brown by public defense attorney Steve Layman.

