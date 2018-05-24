Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 18

ASSAULT: Deputies responded to the Paris Court trailer park in Springcreek Twp. in reference to a disturbance. After an investigation, David Adams was arrested for Domestic Violence, Burglary and Assault.

May 19

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to 201 W. Main Street, Troy, on the report of a fight between two inmates. After further investigation, Ernest Weese and Michael Talley were charged with disorderly conduct.

May 20

BURGLARY: A deputy was dispatched to 6800 block of State Route 36, Newberry Twp, on a report of a stolen go-cart. This matter is pending investigation.

THEFT: A Troy resident reported her cellular phone was stolen while she was at the Robinson Branch of the YMCA. This matter is pending further investigation.

May 21

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 4700 block of W. State Route 571, Union Twp. in reference to a burglary complaint.DRUG CHARGES: A deputy performed a traffic stop with the listed vehicle for an equipment violation on Covington Avenue, Piqua. After further investigation, one male was placed into custody for possession of marijuana

, drug paraphernalia, weapons under disability, and improper handlin of firearms in a motor vehicle.

May 22

SCAM: A deputy spoke with residents in the 9600 block of Greenville Falls Road, Newberry Twp., who stated they have been receiving packages from Amazon they did not order. They believed it to be a scam called brushing. They stated there was no money loss however it has become annoying to them. They were advised to contact Amazon and return the packages. They were also advised to contact USPS and have them stop all packages from Amazon.

TRESPASSING: The listed subjects were found on the property of Stillwater Church. They were advised they were trespassing. The deputy explained members of the church did not want people here swimming. The church owns the property on the east side of the bridge which they use to access the water. The listed vehicles were parked on land owned by the Park District which is marked with no trespassing signs. All were warned for trespassing and advised to leave the area.

The deputy spoke with a member of the church who was on the scene. He confirmed the church does not want subjects there swimming, hanging out or parking. He stated he will have new no trespassing signs posted this week and requested deputies to keep patrolling the area.

While speaking with a member of the church the listed vehicle pulled into the grass. The listed subjects were identified and advised they had come there to swim. They were warned for trespassing and advised to leave the area.

May 23

BULLET HOLE: A resident in the 3300 block of Ginghamsburg Frederick Road, Monroe Twp. called to report someone had shot a hole in the roof of his barn within the last year. The resident did not know when this had happened however he wanted to have it documented.

STOLEN VEHICLE: A deputy was dispatched to Erwin Chrysler on the report of a stolen vehicle.

ATVS STOLEN: A resident in the 6000 block of State Route 589, Fletcher, reported that he had three ATVs taken from his property while he was out of town The ATV’s were last seen outside by his shed. One was black and red, one was yellow and one was blue in color.

ATV COMPLAINT: While patrolling in the area of Sugar Grove and Ownes Road, a deputy located a female identified as, Crystal Manier riding a go-cart on the roadway. Crystal was informed of the laws on operating an ATV on the roadway. She was warned and told not to ride on the roadway again.

May 24

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy observed a Silver Dodge Caravan, backed into the parking lot of Grey’s Tree Service on Eldean Road near Piqua Troy Road. The deputy observed two subjects in the back seat of the van. They appeared to be unconscious. Drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view. After further investigation both occupants were arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Drugs.