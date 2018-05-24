Troy Civic Band begins summer season

Staff report

TROY —The Troy Civic Band, boasting more than 50 musicians, under the direction of Bill and Kathy McIntosh, will offer the first free concert of the season, “Honoring Our Veterans,” at the close of Memorial Day at 7 p.m. Monday, May 28. Musical compositions by John Philip Sousa, Clare Grundman, and Jerry Goldsmith will highlight the Memorial Day program. Jerry Goldsmith is known for film scores such as “Star Wars,” and “Patton.”

Treasure Island Park is handicapped accessible and has picnic tables and restrooms on-site. Concrete terraces provide seating for audience members, but there is plenty of room for lawn chairs and blankets. Entrance to the park is via the same drive as Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant at 439 N. Elm St.

Additional Troy Civic Band concerts include the Sunday, July 15 “Animal Parade” and the Sunday, Aug. 12 “Around the World” themed concerts at 7:30 p.m. at Treasure Island. The band’s Labor Day concert on Monday, Sept. 3, also at Treasure Island, will begin at 7 p.m.

Summer music brochures are available at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Free events are a collaborative effort of The Troy Foundation, the city of Troy, Troy Main Street, and the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Corporate sponsors and private donations fund concerts and activities downtown Troy and along the levee.

Troy Civic Band members are from Miami County and the surrounding area. Advanced high school and college students enjoy the opportunity to perform with the band.

For more information, call 335-1178.