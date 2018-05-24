College briefs

Area students receive degrees

KETTERING — On Sunday, April 29, Kettering College conferred degrees and certificates to 227 students at their 50th commencement ceremony. Area students receiving degrees include:

Bradford: Brianne Bates, bachelor of science, diagnostic medical sonography.

Tipp City: Enidjim Datts, bachelor of science in nursing, pre-licensure; Kristeen Gray,bachelor of science in nursing, completion.

Troy: Allison Camp, master of physician assistant studies; Erica Cavender, associates, radiologic technology; Allison Johnson, bachelor of science in health science, advanced imaging; Julie Quinter, associates, radiologic technology; Natalie Younce, bachelor of science in nursing, prelicensure.

West Milton: Danielle Vincent, master of physician assistant studies.

Locals graduate from OSU

COLUMBUS — Numerous local students have received degrees from The Ohio State University, which held its commencement on May 6, at Ohio Stadium.

Graduates from Miami County include:

Piqua: Andrea Marie Ferree, Thomas Carlton Heffelfinger, Joye Hsiang, Alessandra Michelle Painter, Samuel Jackson Roth, Abbigayle Geraldine Soliday, Caitlin Ellen Cromes, Abigail Rae Buecker-Berger

Troy: Kyler Jordan Holland, Erica Marie Lucas, Marie Anne Streng, Magan Lynn McClurg, Alexander Tyler Prouty, Jacob Scott Henson, Joseph Lee Henson, Andrew Joseph Randazzo, Christopher Adam Schmitt, Baylee Meeker Morgan, Ian Thomas Cheatwood, Thomas Ryan Lawrence, Emily Taylor Oldham, Mark Julian Wells, Jinesh Mukesh Patel, Amanda Noel Blakley, Kelsey Elizabeth Hanke, Catherine Elizabeth Doyle, Connor Alber Super

Tipp City: Melissa Leigh Garvic, Ryan Lee Starcher, Kristen M. Sortman, Samantha Maria Bonifas, Melanie Brooke McFadin, Mathew George Kuns, Kayla Mitsuko Marshall, Coletta Lee Seeman, Mark Andrew Dillahunt, Claire Louise Kathryn Keel, Lauren Taylor Goodall, Zachary Matthew Allen, Derek Ryan Longshore, Andrew James Grusenmeyer, James Michael Grusenmeyer, Kayla Marie Vath

Casstown: Jonathon Accurso

Conover: Justin Donald Rose

Fletcher: Christopher Thomas Cron

Pleasant Hill: Tiara B. Jackson, Ryan Andrew Hines

Covington: Ellie Nicole Cain, Hannah Marie Retz, Kylee C. Floyd, Bernard Theordore Kuether

West Milton: Brianna Lynne Bull

Weldy participates in UF exhibition

FINDLAY, Ohio — Mackenzie Weldy of Bradford recently participated in the 2018 Juried Student Art and Design Exhibition at the University of Findlay. Weldy showcased her creativity in design.

Any UF student was eligible to enter artwork for consideration. Categories included painting, drawing and mixed media, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, design, digital photography, film photography and visual communication.

Sprowl named to dean’s list

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Desmond Sprowl of Troy was named to the Columbia College dean’s list for the Spring Semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.