Upper Valley Career Center holds 43rd Annual Convocation

Haley Stine of Newton, Olivia Quinter of Russia, and Holden Garber of Sidney were honored for carrying the highest four-year grade point average during Thursday’s Upper Valley Career Center43rd Annual Convocation at Hobart Arena.Stine was a member of the Medical Careers Academy, Quinter studied Cosmetology, and Garber studied Electrical Trades.

Jack Gilson of Houston gives an appreciative gesture to Tony Trapp during Thursday’s Upper Valley Career Center 43rd Annual C onvocation at Hobart Arena.

Mr. Jerry Kinseed and Mr. Bob Snarr of Slagle Mechanical in Sidney are recognized by Dr. Nancy Luce, Upper Valley Career Center Superintendent, with the school’s annual Award of Appreciation during the 43rd Annual Convocation at Hobart Arena on Thursday.

Mrs. Susan Caudill leads her senior Interactive Media students into Hobart Arena on Thursday for the Upper Valley Career Center43rd Annual Convocation

Tanner Iverson of Troy, left, and Hunter Herrick of Houston, hang out with UVCC teacher Jim Metz as they wait on the start of the Upper Valley Career Center 43rd Annual Convocation

Sidney senior Stephen Blackford waits on his classmates to arrive at Hobart Arena on Thursday for the Upper Valley Career Center 43rd Annual C onvocation