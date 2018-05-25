“Declare on the Square” event set for TSF

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival will kick off its Sunday with a worship service event called “Declare on the Square.”

The worship service will be held on the main stage at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 3, at Prouty Plaza. The service is expected to last an hour.

The event will be hosted by Declare Worship Community, a local ministry formed in 2012 by leaders from various local religious organizations.

The service will include live music. Those who would like to attend are encouraged to bring a lawn chair if they prefer.

Declare Worship Community’s Executive Director Caleb Ingram said the music-based event is free to attend.

“We just encourage those to come together for worship,” Ingram said. Ingram said the worship service message is simple “to show the hope of Christ as much as possible” and “to bring all the churches together to show the love of God in the community.”

Ingram said approximately a dozen local churches have pledged their support of the event with a handful moving their Sunday worship services to the middle of the Troy Strawberry Festival on Prouty Plaza. It is the first Declare on the Square service for the organization.

“We are really excited about it. Every body is welcome and we’d love to have anyone join us,” Ingram said.

The organization also held an event called “Declare Troy” at Hobart Arena last year with 1,000 people in attendance. The event helped raise money for the Partners in Hope organization for its new facility. They’ve also hosted a Declare on the Levee event as well.

For more information about the Declare Worship community, visit www.declare.org.

Worship service to be held June 3