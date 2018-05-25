Extra enforcement on roadways

Stff reports

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is joining more than 900 other law enforcement agencies in Ohio to raise awareness for and enforce Ohio’s seat belt laws.

The traffic enforcement campaign has already begun and runs through the Memorial Day Holiday concluding on June 8. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying additional deputies at various time frames on Miami County roadways to strictly enforce all Ohio traffic statutes, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak. Special emphasis will be placed on seat belt enforcement, speeding, stop sign violations and other crash causing infractions, Duchak said. Deputies will also be on the look-out for impaired drivers during the upcoming Memorial Holiday weekend, he said.

The Memorial Day weekend is officially kicking off the “Click-It-Or-Ticket” campaign throughout Ohio as the summer driving season begins, he said.

Duchak said the extra Miami County deputies will be working a combined 99 hours in overtime and will be on patrol for traffic enforcement purposes only. During this time frame, deputies will be issuing only citations and offering no warnings, according to Duchak.

The extra deputies are being funded from a grant the sheriff’s office received late last year from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services. The federal monies, which are administered by the state, also reimburse some fuel costs.

All motorists are reminded to buckle-up and have a designated driver if they choose to drink, Duchak said.

For additional information visit www.nhtsa.gov and http://ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov/.