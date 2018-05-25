Fire causes heavy damage to farmhouse

UNION TOWNSHIP — A Friday night house fire caused heavy damage to southeast Miami County home.

Firefighters were called to the 11000 block of Frederick-Garland Road around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a full-involved house fire.

According to initial reports from a Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy on the scene, a female resident was sleeping when her dog woke her. As she attempted to quiet the dog, she saw smoke. The woman and dog then escaped the burning home.

A passerby stopped to check on the woman as she left the burning structure. By the time fire units arrived on the scene the home was reportedly burning fiercely.

Mutual aide calls were sent out to West Milton and Arcanum.

Smoke could still be seen pouring from an upstairs window more than an hour later.

One firefighter suffered a cut to his hand and was treated at the scene.

A fire investigator from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was requested to come to the scene.

There were reported to be several animals, it is not known what kind, in the home. Other than the dog that alerted the resident, it is not known what happened to the other animals.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters battle a Friday night house fire in the 11000 block of Frederick-Garland Road. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_052518mju_fire_frederickgarland.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters battle a Friday night house fire in the 11000 block of Frederick-Garland Road.