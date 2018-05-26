Area students compete at Science Day

COLUMBUS — On Saturday, May 12, approximately 1,100 students from across the state participated in the Ohio Academy of Science State Science Day held at The Ohio State University, including dozens from the area.

Almost $1 million were distributed as scholarships and awards. Students exhibited projects in science, technology, engineering and mathematics which they worked on from last September through February of this year.

Among those receiving superior ratings were Lisa Sebastian and Adam Cartwright, Bethel High School; Jasmine Harris and Jackie Harris, Bethel Middle School; Abigail Hissong, Sydney Dohrman and Madison Stasiak, Milton-Union High School; Leena Vyas, Tippecanoe High School; Luke Hoover and Ethan Royse, Tippecanoe Middle School; Marissa Hollon, Parker Kaibas, Audrey Kinninger, Riley Nicholls, Brynna Sears, Collin Snider and Jackson Windeknecht, L.T. Ball Intermediate.

Several of these students received scholarships totaling $26,500 and individual awards totaling almost $3,500.

The fifth graders representing L.T. Ball Intermediate School received the Harold C. Shaw Outstanding School award.