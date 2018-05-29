Mayors’ concert announces theme

TROY — Trustees of the Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. announce the theme for the Troy Mayors’ Concert this summer.

“Lights of Broadway” will be performed on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, by the Dayton Philharmonic Band and Summer Chorus. The concert is free of charge to the public.

This year marks the 26th anniversary of the event that features the Troy mayor as guest conductor for His Honor March.

This vent is being presented through the generosity of The Troy Foundation, the Kettering Health Network, the Paul G. Duke Foundation and the Illinois Tool Works Foundation with additional support from many other businesses and individuals.

Since 1993, the Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. has been bringing music to Troy. Founded by Bruce and Harriet George, joined by Frank Bazler, the Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. was established as a 501 (c) 3 organization governed by a board of trustees.