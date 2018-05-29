Police reports

Information provided by Troy Police Department:

May 10

THEFT: A 2003 Subaru car was reported stolen from the Cameo Circle apartment complex.

MONEY MISSING: An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint that had occurred at 11 N. Market St. The reporting party stated an unknown subject stole her money bag which contained $100, two personal checks written to her, her checkbook, and her Capital One credit card on May 7. She stated she had accidentally left the money bag at the Rec and when she returned to get it, it was gone.

May 13

MENACING: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Walnut Street on reports on a man with a gun in the roadway. After investigation, one male was incarcerated on charges of aggravated menacing.

May 14

THEFT: A resident in the 900 block of Jefferson Street reported his PS4 as stolen.

May 15

CHILD ENDANGERING:Officers were dispatched to 505 Crescent Drive, Apt 4A, for an assist squad for a child that fell out of a window. An adult female was issued a summons for child endangerment.

May 16

INTOXICATION: Officers responded to 503 E. Canal St. in reference to a disturbance. One adult male was found unresponsive and transported to the hospital. The male was charged with underage consumption.

DISTURBANCE: An intoxicated male was yelling at neighbors, trespassing on their property, and saying racial slurs to kids. Male cited for disorderly conduct.

OVI AND WEAPONS: The vehicle and driver were located and the driver was arrested for OVI, failure to control and leaving the scene. The driver was also charged with a felony weapons offense and a felony drug offense. The driver was incarcerated.

May 17

DISTURBANCE: Troy officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Wagon Wheel Way in reference to a disturbance. It was reported that an intoxicated subject had a gun to his head. Subject was located, arrested, and taken to UVMC for a mental evaluation. Subject was charged with inducing panic and weapons while intoxicated.

WARRANT: Troy Police Department detectives were attempting to locate a robbery suspect at 105 Ash Street. While there, a female was located whom had an active warrant out of Miami County. Female was incarcerated in Miami County Jail.

ASSAULT: An officer responded to a report of a disturbance at 505 Crescent Drive. An adult male was charged with assault.

May 18

DRUG CHARGES: An officer stopped a vehicle displaying two separate license plates, neither of them belonging to the vehicle. The officer also located and confiscated various marijuana pipes and raw marijuana. The driver was cited for all three offenses.

WARRANT: During an initial investigation of a disturbance between several people at Walmart, an officer arrested Kyle Bartlett on a valid warrant.

OVI: An officer responded to McDonald’s for a report of a reckless driver. The driver was arrested and charged with OVI.

May 19

WARRANT: An officer observed a female at Treasure Island Park during hours when the park is closed. The officer stopped and talked to the female and arrested her for a warrant. The female was cited for possession of marijuana as well.

May 20

OVERDOSE: Douglas Baker was found unresponsive suffering from an apparent opiate-based drug overdose. Multiple police and fire personnel responded, Baker was revived and transported to UVMC.

May 22

OVERDOSE: Troy Officers were dispatched to the Budget Inn in reference to a Drug Overdose. Subject was revived by Narcan and transported to UVMC for evaluation. Subject was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

May 23

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of Surry Road for a report of a stolen trailer.

ASSIST SQUAD: In the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue, an officer came in contact with a subject reference an assist squad call. As a result, a subject was charged with inducing panic.

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer stopped a driver for a stop sign violation. The officer also located an opened container of alcohol and a marijuana grinder. The driver was cited for each of the offenses.

May 24

DRUG POSSESSION: During a traffic stop, an officer found the driver had a suspended driver’s license and was in possession of cocaine and a crack pipe. He was charged for the offenses and incarcerated.

DRUG POSSESSION: Troy units were dispatched in reference to a suspicious complaint. A female was found to be in possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments. The female was charged and incarcerated.

