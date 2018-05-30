Strawberry Festival set to kick off

2018 Troy Strawberry Festival events
• Friday Night — Treasure Island, 6-9 p.m. Hometown Celebration — TSF Preview
Welcome, 6 p.m. — Treasure Island — amphitheatre
Food and entertainment, 6 p.m. — Treasure Island
Crazy Sock Fun Run, 6 p.m. — Treasure Island — Bike path/Community Park side of river
Children’s Parade, 6:15 p.m. — Treasure Island — picnic pavilion
Home Grown Talent Finals, 6-7 p.m. — Treasure Island — amphitheatre
Big Wheel Race, 6:30 p.m. — Treasure Island — Island
Friday Night Concert — Velvet Crush, 7:30-9 p.m. — Treasure Island — amphitheatre
• Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Berry Bike Tour, 7:30 a.m. — Troy High School parking lot
Softball Tournament — Duke Park
Festival officially opens — Dye the fountain, 10 a.m., Downtown Prouty Plaza/fountain
Festival site opens: Arts and crafts, games, food, 10 a.m., downtown Troy and levee
Opening ceremony — Chairman’s welcome, 10:15 a.m., downtown Prouty Plaza
Children’s Area Opens, 10 a.m., lower levee
Entertainment — Tour De Donut Glazer Selection, 10:30 a.m., Prouty Plaza stage
Entertainment — Kung Fu-Kong Hoi Kung Fu Association, 10:30 a.m., levee stage
Alumni Football Game — Troy vs. Piqua, 11 a.m. — Troy Memorial Stadium
Little Miss & Mr. Contest, 11 a.m. — Prouty Plaza stage
Tennis Shootout, 11 a.m. — Troy High School tennis courts
Entertainment — Cardio Drumming-Fit Friends, 11:30 a.m., levee stage
Entertainment — Stillwalkers, noon, downtown venue
Strawberry Pie Eating Contest registration begins, 12:30 p.m. — Center Stage
Entertainment — Bellamy Dance, 12:30 p.m. — levee stage
Entertainment — Rock this Way, 1 p.m. — Prouty Plaza stage
Strawberry Pie Eating Contest, 1:30 p.m. — lower levee
Entertainment — Belly dancing demonstration by Salsa City, 2:30 p.m. — levee stage
Entertainment — Blind Karma (playing hits from the last 50 years), 3 p.m. — Prouty Plaza Stage
Entertainment — McGovern Irish Dancers, 3:45 p.m. — levee stage
Entertainment — Home Grown Talent finals, 4:30 p.m. — Prouty Plaza stage
Entertainment — Ryan Mundy, original and cover country
Taste of Strawberry Challenge, 5:30 p.m. — Prouty Plaza
Entertainment — New Frontiers (Journey Tribute Band), 6 p.m. — Prouty Plaza Stage
Festival closes — 8 p.m.
• Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Classic Run 10K Run, 7:30 a.m. — Troy Community Park
Shortcake Special Run (2,000 meters), 7:35 a.m. — Troy Community Park
Festival Opens - Chairman welcome, 10 a.m. — Prouty Plaza Stage
Booths open — Food, crafts and games, 10 a.m. — downtown Troy and levee
Children’s area opens, 10 a.m. — lower levee
Entertainment — Declare on the Square (Christian), 10 a.m. — Prouty Plaza stage
Diaper Derby, 11 a.m. — levee stage
Entertainment — Cory Breth, adult contemporary, 11:15 a.m. — Prouty Plaza stage
Super Kids, noon — Troy Memorial Stadium
Entertainment — Ty Cooper, original and cover country, 12:15 p.m. — Prouty Plaza Stage
Entertainment — Cardio drumming by Salsa City, 1 p.m. — levee stage
Entertainment — Shadow Life, ’80s rock, 1:15 p.m. — Prouty Plaza stage
Entertainment — McGovern Irish Dancers, 2 p.m. — levee stage
Entertainment — Buzzard Kings, vintage heartland rock, 2:45 p.m. — Prouty Plaza stage
Entertainment — Brother Believe Me, variety, 4:30 p.m. — Prouty Plaza Stage
Festival closes, 6 p.m.
TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival will kick off Friday night with a hometown celebration.
This year’s event will be held at Treasure Island Park at 6 p.m. with a Crazy Sock Fun Run, followed by the children’s parade and big wheel race.
Locals also are encouraged to enjoy the Homegrown Talent competition followed by a performance by Velvet Crush from 7:30-9 p.m. A variety of food trucks, as well as beer and wine will be available. Velvet Crush, a “premier dance band,” lists a variety of fun cover songs from KC and the Sunshine Band to Justin Timberlake.
“We’re breathing life back into the Friday night events. It’s something totally different than what’s been done in the past,” said Eric Roetter, general chairman.
The actual festival will follow, with hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The annual weekend festivities will include food, arts and crafts, competitions and entertainment, among other things.
The annual Alumni Football Game — Troy vs. Piqua — this year has been moved to 11 a.m. Saturday at Troy Memorial Stadium.
With the help of title sponsor Kettering Health Network, entertainment for the 2018 festival has been amped up as well, according to Roetter.
“We have some high-quality, high-caliber entertainment acts coming,” Roetter said.
As in years past, the shuttle service offered by the Troy Strawberry Festival can be a convenient way to get to the festival, and parking will again be available at WACO Airfield, 1865 S. County Road 25-A , Troy; the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy; and the Hobart Corp./ITW Food Equipment, 701 S. Ridge Ave., Troy, parking lot.
Hobart Corp./ITW Food Equipment is the only location where a handicapped bus will go to pick up and drop off, according to shuttle chair Deb Char. Shuttles hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Festival manager Kailey Pour encourages the use of the shuttles.
“The shuttles are just so convenient and easy. People won’t have to stress about finding a parking space downtown or worry about walking a super far distance to the festival,” Pour said. “They can just park at one of our three locations for free and take the shuttle that takes them right to edge of the festival. It’s so convenient.”
Pour said there also will be a shuttle that takes people from the downtown location to the levee and vice versa. Those shuttles will be located on Short Street for the downtown and the scoreboard turn-around for the levee.
Pour reminds visitors to this weekend’s activities that:
• Pets are strictly prohibited unless they are assisting someone with a disability.
• No distribution of pamphlets/fliers or any written material without written permission.
• No bullhorns or any devices that project sound.
• No solicitation of any kind including, but not limited to, distribution of samples, fliers, pamphlets or business cards.
• No banners or posters may be carried in festival area.
Pour hopes area residents — and visitors from beyond — come out to help nonprofits raise funds to continue what they do all year long.
“The Strawberry Festival has so much to offer … lots of food, plenty of entertainment and over 100 craft booths,” Pour said. “So many people work hard to make sure this is something not only the community will enjoy, but people visiting Troy will enjoy as well.”
