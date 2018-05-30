Strawberry Festival set to kick off

Entertainment — Declare on the Square (Christian), 10 a.m. — Prouty Plaza stage

Booths open — Food, crafts and games, 10 a.m. — downtown Troy and levee

Entertainment — Blind Karma (playing hits from the last 50 years), 3 p.m. — Prouty Plaza Stage

Festival site opens: Arts and crafts, games, food, 10 a.m., downtown Troy and levee

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival will kick off Friday night with a hometown celebration.

This year’s event will be held at Treasure Island Park at 6 p.m. with a Crazy Sock Fun Run, followed by the children’s parade and big wheel race.

Locals also are encouraged to enjoy the Homegrown Talent competition followed by a performance by Velvet Crush from 7:30-9 p.m. A variety of food trucks, as well as beer and wine will be available. Velvet Crush, a “premier dance band,” lists a variety of fun cover songs from KC and the Sunshine Band to Justin Timberlake.

“We’re breathing life back into the Friday night events. It’s something totally different than what’s been done in the past,” said Eric Roetter, general chairman.

The actual festival will follow, with hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The annual weekend festivities will include food, arts and crafts, competitions and entertainment, among other things.

The annual Alumni Football Game — Troy vs. Piqua — this year has been moved to 11 a.m. Saturday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

With the help of title sponsor Kettering Health Network, entertainment for the 2018 festival has been amped up as well, according to Roetter.

“We have some high-quality, high-caliber entertainment acts coming,” Roetter said.

As in years past, the shuttle service offered by the Troy Strawberry Festival can be a convenient way to get to the festival, and parking will again be available at WACO Airfield, 1865 S. County Road 25-A , Troy; the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy; and the Hobart Corp./ITW Food Equipment, 701 S. Ridge Ave., Troy, parking lot.

Hobart Corp./ITW Food Equipment is the only location where a handicapped bus will go to pick up and drop off, according to shuttle chair Deb Char. Shuttles hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Festival manager Kailey Pour encourages the use of the shuttles.

“The shuttles are just so convenient and easy. People won’t have to stress about finding a parking space downtown or worry about walking a super far distance to the festival,” Pour said. “They can just park at one of our three locations for free and take the shuttle that takes them right to edge of the festival. It’s so convenient.”

Pour said there also will be a shuttle that takes people from the downtown location to the levee and vice versa. Those shuttles will be located on Short Street for the downtown and the scoreboard turn-around for the levee.

Pour reminds visitors to this weekend’s activities that:

• Pets are strictly prohibited unless they are assisting someone with a disability.

• No distribution of pamphlets/fliers or any written material without written permission.

• No bullhorns or any devices that project sound.

• No solicitation of any kind including, but not limited to, distribution of samples, fliers, pamphlets or business cards.

• No banners or posters may be carried in festival area.

Pour hopes area residents — and visitors from beyond — come out to help nonprofits raise funds to continue what they do all year long.

“The Strawberry Festival has so much to offer … lots of food, plenty of entertainment and over 100 craft booths,” Pour said. “So many people work hard to make sure this is something not only the community will enjoy, but people visiting Troy will enjoy as well.”

Weekend of activities on tap on levee, downtown

By Melody Vallieu mvallieu@aimmediamidest.com