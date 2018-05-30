Visitors bureau offers #MiamiCountyandMe

Staff report

TROY — Join in on the summer fun by participating in a hashtag project designed by the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau. For the next 16 weeks, the MCVCB will choose great Instagram post/photos to repost on their social media promoting Miami County. Every two weeks, a different category will be featured that will get folks out and about the Miami County area.

Participants will first need a public Instagram profile and must use the following hashtags — #MiamiCountyandMe, #HomeGrownGreat, and one of the category hashtags that will change every two weeks. Category hashtags include:

#MiamiCountyFood (June 1-14) — You could win a cooking class for four at Troy’s new bed and breakfast, the Charlotte.

#MiamiCountyFamilies (June 15-28) — Win a canoe trip for a family of four at Adventures on the Great Miami and Barefoot Canoes.

#MiamiCountyCoffee (June 29- July 12) — Win a great coffee experience for six people with Joe Reiser, owner of Winans.

#MiamiCountyHistory (July 13-26) — Winning this category will get your family 2019 family memberships at Brukner Nature Center, WACO Air Museum and Johnston Farm & Indian Agency.

#MiamiCountyOutdoors (July 27 to Aug. 9) — A brand new kayak from SmithFly.

#MiamiCountyArt (Aug. 10-23) — Paint class for four with Wine & Design by Mary Frances Rodriguez.

#MiamiCountyShopping (Aug. 24 to Sept. 6) — Gift cards from local shops in Covington, Piqua, Tipp City, Troy and West Milton.

#MiamiCountyBestOf (Sept. 7-20) — Staley Farm & Indian Creek Distillery tour with tasting for six people.

The idea is to capture the best of Miami County that fits into one of these categories and post it to Instagram with the appropriate hashtags.

“And a great place to capture Miami County food would be at the upcoming Troy Strawberry Festival,” said Miami County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Diana Thompson.

After the end of each two-week hashtag category, a panel of judges will select the winning image and award the winner a unique prize related to that category.

“We hope folks will want to come out and capture the best Miami County has to offer by participating in this Instagram Hashtag Project that’s not just good, but Home Grown Great!” Thompson said.

Contact the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau a 339-1044 with any questions.