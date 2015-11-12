Pet of the Week

Meet Dixie

Born July 19, 2011, Dixie is a solid dark gray, spayed female, domestic short-haired cat with beautiful golden colored eyes.

She is a loving cat, who likes nothing more than to sit on your lap and have her ears scratched and be loved on.

Dixie is current on all of her shots including rabies, and is both FIV and feline leukemia negative; as well as having already been microchipped.

For more information on Dixie, or any of our other cats, kittens, dogs, or puppies: Please contact us at 937-450-1227 or via email at Lovefourpaws@att.net.