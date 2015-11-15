Council to review traffic, water line projects

TROY — On Monday, Troy City Council’s agenda lists a variety of projects including to seek bids for the Washington Road water line extension project, 2016 fuel supply bids and a traffic signal project on State Route 55 and Fenner Road.

The council meeting will start at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Council will be introduced to the recreation department’s new concessions/food and beverage manager.

• R-58-2015 Washington Road water line project

Council will review the resolution to authorize the director of public service and safety to advertise for bids and enter into contracts for the Washington Road water line extension. The project is not to exceed $760,00.

According to the committee packet information, the project is part of the 2014 Water Master Plan update. The water line extension project was a recommendation that the city loop the water system along Washington Road from West Main Street (State Route 41) and West Stanfield Road to enhance the water system. The project scope includes the installation of approximately 5,400 lineal feet of 12-inch water main and appurtenances.

Choice One Engineering has completed the design of this project and has provided a construction estimate of $760,000. This is less than the $1.2 million budgeted. Funding for this project is from bond proceeds.

• R-57-2015 and R-58-2015 Authorize bids for fuel, asphalt and water meter bids

Council will consider the purchase of fuel in the open market, contracts for 2016 supply of asphalt and water meters. As a part of the budget process, staff has reviewed and estimated that some supplies and materials will exceed the $50,000 bidding threshold.

According to the committee packet, as of October, the city spent $103,150 for gasoline and $81,500 for diesel fuel.

The city estimated cost for asphalt materials is $59,500 and water meters and appurtenances is $178,500.

• R-60-2015 State Route 41 traffic signal interconnect funding assistance

Council will consider a resolution to authorize to submit an application to MVRPC for funding assistance of $105,815 for the State Route 41 traffic signal interconnect project. The project estimate is $341,806. It is considered emergency legislation.

• R-61-2015 State Route 55 & Fenner Road traffic signal project

Council will review an emergency resolution in regards to the State Route 55 and Fenner Road traffic signal project at a cost not to exceed $275,000.

According to the committee packet information, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has completed a traffic signal warrant approval process for the location of a traffic signal on State Route 55 and Fenner Road at the entrance to Clopay and has determined that the warrants have been met for a signal. The city also has been advised that ODOT will contribute $125,000 towards the cost of the signal project. The $275,000 estimated cost of the project includes contingency funds.

This project has been included in the 2016 preliminary budget. However, with ODOT’s financial contribution to the project, ODOT officials are asking that the signal be operational as soon as possible. The project is not budgeted for 2015, but could be included in a year end appropriation as necessary.

• O-40-2015 Amend Income Tax Provisions

Council will consider an ordinance to amend income tax code for new tax laws effective Jan. 1, 2016. The changes were part of substitute House Bill 5, which was passed in 2014.

• O-41-2015 Amend General Plan of Stonebridge Meadows planned development

Troy Planning Commission approved the proposed revision to Stonebridge Meadows’ general plan on Oct. 14. The changes include to reconfigure the lots in Phase Four of its development from 22 to 26 lots and to remove existing structures on lot 76.

A public hearing has been set for Dec. 7.

For the Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@civitasmedia.com or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@civitasmedia.com or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews