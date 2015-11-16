Rotarians provide coats for kids in need

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — As the temperatures drop in the Miami Valley, the need for warm coats goes up for many local school kids. As they have for the past six years, Troy Rotary Club members and Heywood Elementary School staff will work together to make sure students can focus on schoolwork instead of chilly toes and fingers.

In 2010, Troy Rotary began providing warm coats and outerwear to students at Heywood.

The need has averaged 15 coats per year, according to Patrick Titterington, chairman for the club’s program. Troy Rotarians fund the purchase of the items and then coordinate the delivery of everything to the school. The staff at Heywood provide sizes, gender information and the grade level for those without coats. Once that information is known, Rotarians get to work on purchasing what’s needed. None of the club’s members know to whom the coats are given, as privacy is a critical part of the program. Heywood staff handles the distribution of the items once Rotarians make their delivery.

“This winter coat project helps keep the students safe during their commute to and from the school on cold winter days,” Titterington said. “It’s been an important program in our partnership with Heywood and the teachers,” he added.

Troy Rotarians, and the Troy Rotary Foundation, support several community projects annually. In 2014-15, more than $16,000 in scholarships and community aid was distributed from the fund, including the annual Shoe Project, Troy After Prom, and sponsorships to summer camps at Brukner Nature Center and WACO Air Museum. The Troy Rotary Club is a member-involved, goal-oriented service club focused on socio/economic issues that have an impact both locally and internationally. Follow their activities on Facebook at Troy Rotary Club. To learn more about Rotary and membership, visit www.troyohiorotary.org.