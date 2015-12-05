Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
NVR Inc. to Andrew Beane, Julie Beane, one lot, $234,700.
Estate of Alan Blackburn, Bradley Blackburn, executor to David Newnam, one lot, $50,000.
Brandon Collins, Megan Collins to Josie Fannin, Derek Mallery, two lots, $116,000.
Pierce Business Properties to Clinton Wolford, two lots, $93,000.
Annette Bair, David Bair to Ethan Ennist, one lot, $94,000.
Aaron Scott, Melissa Scott to Julie Berning, Michael Berning, one lot, $250,000.
Lori Robinson, Scott Robinson to Carol Pinkerton, David Pinkerton, one lot, $145,00.
PIQUA
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Michael Sloan, one lot, $0.
Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Brandy Walers to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, one lot, $0.
Dixie Putnam, successor, Ray Putnam, successor, Putnam Family Trust to Linda Trowbridge, Richard Trowbridge, one lot, $69,900.
Lumetta Jane Gerling Trust, Sandra Polselli Gerling to Gerald Gray, three lots, $20,000.
Joseph Adams, Julie Adams to Brandon Adams, trustee, Adams Property Management, one lot,$0.
Bank of America N.A. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, one lot, $0.
Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, John Mader, Patricia Mader to Terry Stamper, one lot, $51,700.
Randall Maher to Joel Hall, William Maher, two lots, $1,000.
Chad Messer, Karen Messer to Sean Bobbitt, one lot, $20,000.
Donita Paulus, James Paulus to American Land Investments, one lot, $28,000.
Charles Bramlette, Diana Bramlette to Carolyn Herbert, Kenneth Herbert, one lot, $188,000.
TIPP CITY
Angela Keeton to Michael Karadak, Stacy Karadak, one lot, $107,600.
John Leo Berbach III, Karlmey Berbach to Lucas Heeter, Patricia Heeter, one lot, $145,000.
Saba Beard, Frederick Haas II to Katie Lugiano, one lot, $72,500.
BRADFORD
Rita Leis to Megan Berning, two lots, $67,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Carriages Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $35,000.
Carriages Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $43,400.
NVR Inc. to Hallie Dallas, Jeffrey Dallas, two lots, $204,500.
WEST MILTON
Erik Goodwyn, Teresa Goodwyn to Brian Lightner, Jamie Lightner, one lot, $46,300.
LSF8 Master Participation, U.S. Bank N.A., trustee to Alicia Lewis, Frederick Lewis, one lot, $40,000.
BETHEL TWP.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Douglas Koble, 1.0 acres, $56,900.
CONCORD TWP.
Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Kathy Francis, Michael Francis to Cynthia Burt, Dennis Burt, one lot, $192,000.
Donald Szafranksi, co-trustee, Mary Szafranksi, co-trustee, Szafranksi Family Trust to Jenny Lenhard, Timothy Sharpe, one lot, $330,000.
Kenneth Bowen, Tana Bowen, Betsy Henry, Tommy Henry Jr., David Schultz, Lesia Schultz, Brenda Thornton, William Thornton to Janette Haines, $152,000.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Tina Hunter, attorney in fact, Leo Sturgill to Tina Hunter, trustee, Sturgill Family Properties, 51.47 acres, $0.
Mark Bodenmiller, trustee, Joseph Bodenmiller Revocable Living Trust to Darrell Davis, Shelly Davis, 10.2385 acres, $68,000.
Mark Stevens to Mark Stevens, Veronica Stevens, one lot, $0.
Estate of Nancy Grooms, Tammy Thompson, executor to Angela Grooms, Anthony Grooms, 1.0 acre, $102,000.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Betty Hinton, Joe Hinton to Betty Hinton, Brian Hinton, Joe Hinton, 5.112 acres, $0.
NEWTON TWP.
Carolyn Renner, Olin Renner to Robin Pierce, one lot, $90,000.
MONROE TWP.
Michelle Arnold, Peter Arnold, Michelle Barker to Gregory Polverni, Jessica Polverni, one lot, $146,000.
Brittany Blackford, Jessica Melvin to David Minton, one lot, $175,000.
Ruby Fleenor, Ralph Hilterbran, Ruby Hiterbran to Carl Rice Jr., one lot, $161,000.
Calvin Jones, Roberta Jones to Deobrah Basinger, James Basinger, one lot, $325,000.
STAUNTON TWP.
David Miller Trust Agreement to Sarah Sparks, 1.031 acres, 0.207 acres, $252,000.
UNION TWP.
Marc McKinzie, Stacey McKinzie to Amy Carroll, Douglas Carroll, one lot, $308,000.
Estate of Sharie Griffieth, Sharie Mundy to William Griffeith, one lot, $0.
Judith Bowling to Judith Bowling, Sarah Weikert, 8.267 acres, $0.
Phyllis Ann Zula to Carol Amling, Patrick Amling, $18,000.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Linda Gaston, Timothy Gaston, Linda Pequignot to Linda Gaston, $0.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU