Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

NVR Inc. to Andrew Beane, Julie Beane, one lot, $234,700.

Estate of Alan Blackburn, Bradley Blackburn, executor to David Newnam, one lot, $50,000.

Brandon Collins, Megan Collins to Josie Fannin, Derek Mallery, two lots, $116,000.

Pierce Business Properties to Clinton Wolford, two lots, $93,000.

Annette Bair, David Bair to Ethan Ennist, one lot, $94,000.

Aaron Scott, Melissa Scott to Julie Berning, Michael Berning, one lot, $250,000.

Lori Robinson, Scott Robinson to Carol Pinkerton, David Pinkerton, one lot, $145,00.

PIQUA

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Michael Sloan, one lot, $0.

Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Brandy Walers to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, one lot, $0.

Dixie Putnam, successor, Ray Putnam, successor, Putnam Family Trust to Linda Trowbridge, Richard Trowbridge, one lot, $69,900.

Lumetta Jane Gerling Trust, Sandra Polselli Gerling to Gerald Gray, three lots, $20,000.

Joseph Adams, Julie Adams to Brandon Adams, trustee, Adams Property Management, one lot,$0.

Bank of America N.A. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, one lot, $0.

Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, John Mader, Patricia Mader to Terry Stamper, one lot, $51,700.

Randall Maher to Joel Hall, William Maher, two lots, $1,000.

Chad Messer, Karen Messer to Sean Bobbitt, one lot, $20,000.

Donita Paulus, James Paulus to American Land Investments, one lot, $28,000.

Charles Bramlette, Diana Bramlette to Carolyn Herbert, Kenneth Herbert, one lot, $188,000.

TIPP CITY

Angela Keeton to Michael Karadak, Stacy Karadak, one lot, $107,600.

John Leo Berbach III, Karlmey Berbach to Lucas Heeter, Patricia Heeter, one lot, $145,000.

Saba Beard, Frederick Haas II to Katie Lugiano, one lot, $72,500.

BRADFORD

Rita Leis to Megan Berning, two lots, $67,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriages Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $35,000.

Carriages Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $43,400.

NVR Inc. to Hallie Dallas, Jeffrey Dallas, two lots, $204,500.

WEST MILTON

Erik Goodwyn, Teresa Goodwyn to Brian Lightner, Jamie Lightner, one lot, $46,300.

LSF8 Master Participation, U.S. Bank N.A., trustee to Alicia Lewis, Frederick Lewis, one lot, $40,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Douglas Koble, 1.0 acres, $56,900.

CONCORD TWP.

Miami County Sheriff Charles Cox, Kathy Francis, Michael Francis to Cynthia Burt, Dennis Burt, one lot, $192,000.

Donald Szafranksi, co-trustee, Mary Szafranksi, co-trustee, Szafranksi Family Trust to Jenny Lenhard, Timothy Sharpe, one lot, $330,000.

Kenneth Bowen, Tana Bowen, Betsy Henry, Tommy Henry Jr., David Schultz, Lesia Schultz, Brenda Thornton, William Thornton to Janette Haines, $152,000.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Tina Hunter, attorney in fact, Leo Sturgill to Tina Hunter, trustee, Sturgill Family Properties, 51.47 acres, $0.

Mark Bodenmiller, trustee, Joseph Bodenmiller Revocable Living Trust to Darrell Davis, Shelly Davis, 10.2385 acres, $68,000.

Mark Stevens to Mark Stevens, Veronica Stevens, one lot, $0.

Estate of Nancy Grooms, Tammy Thompson, executor to Angela Grooms, Anthony Grooms, 1.0 acre, $102,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Betty Hinton, Joe Hinton to Betty Hinton, Brian Hinton, Joe Hinton, 5.112 acres, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Carolyn Renner, Olin Renner to Robin Pierce, one lot, $90,000.

MONROE TWP.

Michelle Arnold, Peter Arnold, Michelle Barker to Gregory Polverni, Jessica Polverni, one lot, $146,000.

Brittany Blackford, Jessica Melvin to David Minton, one lot, $175,000.

Ruby Fleenor, Ralph Hilterbran, Ruby Hiterbran to Carl Rice Jr., one lot, $161,000.

Calvin Jones, Roberta Jones to Deobrah Basinger, James Basinger, one lot, $325,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

David Miller Trust Agreement to Sarah Sparks, 1.031 acres, 0.207 acres, $252,000.

UNION TWP.

Marc McKinzie, Stacey McKinzie to Amy Carroll, Douglas Carroll, one lot, $308,000.

Estate of Sharie Griffieth, Sharie Mundy to William Griffeith, one lot, $0.

Judith Bowling to Judith Bowling, Sarah Weikert, 8.267 acres, $0.

Phyllis Ann Zula to Carol Amling, Patrick Amling, $18,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Linda Gaston, Timothy Gaston, Linda Pequignot to Linda Gaston, $0.