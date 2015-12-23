Nursing students honored with pinning ceremony

PIQUA — Edison State Community College honored its most recent nursing graduates on Dec. 10, with a pinning ceremony held before a gymnasium filled with family and friends at the Piqua campus.

The pinning ceremony is a time-honored tradition in which the graduate nurse is presented to family and friends as a professional who is about to practice nursing and the graduate is usually “pinned” by the faculty members who have worked with the students throughout their course of study. Each school has a unique pin, which serves as a symbol of the successful completion of a rigorous curriculum, which prepares its graduates to administer to the sick and injured and promote health through the practice of nursing.

Gwen Stevenson, Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences, and Dr. Doreen Larson, President, gave a speech praising the hard work and determination of the students, while recognizing the sacrifices made by the family members and friends who have supported them while completing their degrees.

When reached for comment, nursing class representative Rachel Darling of Piqua expressed her enthusiasm for being pinned and credited the nursing faculty for helping to prepare her for her next chapter in life.

“The nursing instructors at Edison work very hard to help us learn a vast amount of information in only four semesters and they do an excellent job of preparing us for clinical practice.”

“The faculty also works very hard to foster relationships with local health care facilities so that Edison nursing students will have opportunities for varied clinical experiences and become well known in the community to facilities that may have jobs to offer them upon graduation.”

Each of the twenty-four graduates had the opportunity to submit a word of thanks to those who have made the end of this portion of their education possible, which was read as they received their pin from an Edison nursing faculty member. Many used the opportunity to share individual stories of sacrifice and triumphing over adversity, the bonds that were formed between classmates and the deep appreciation held for the Edison nursing faculty.

Graduates of the program will move on to the next phase of their career, which involves taking the registered nurse licensing exam and seeking employment.

Edison State Community College’s nursing program has maintained full accreditation and approval throughout its history. In 2013, Edison’s Associate of Nursing Degree program was granted a full five-year approval by the Ohio Board of Nursing. In 2011, the program earned an eight-year accreditation from the National League for Nursing Accrediting Commission, the highest level a program can receive.

Applications for Edison State’s Registered Nursing program are currently being accepted for fall 2016 semester. For more information about the program, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs.

Fall 2015 Nursing Graduates: Arcanum: Carissa Hudson; Belle Center: Tracy Daniels; Celina: Katie Burden Degraff: Shelby Cook; Greenville: April Sutherland; Huber Heights: Jennifer Reese; Laura: Jessica Hurd; Piqua: Taylor Bachman, Amanda Cayton, Rachel Darling, Amanda Gambill, Anita Weaver; Russia: Ashley Klintworth; Sidney: Jenna Branam, Dana Jenkins, Mindy McCutchins; Saint Paris: Christina McKinney; Tipp City: Stephanie Barth, Shauna McClaskey; Troy: Andrea Goff, Elizabeth Overbay, Rebecca Palsgrove, Nicole Troy; Urbana: Lisa Johnson.