Letters to Santa

Hi Santa!

It’s Ella Collins. I am 4 years old this year. I have been a good girl and working on sharing with my friends. Tell Mrs. Clause she is so pretty and I miss her. For Christmas, I would like a LeapPad, Playdoh, and craft supplies. Daddy has been good and wants a motorcycle. I am going to buy him a motorcycle. Will you bring him a new helmet?

I love you.

Ella Collins

Dear Santa,

My name is Wyatt Collins and I am 6 this year. But, I will be 7 just a few days after Christmas! I would like a dirt bike, Lego Dimension for the Xbox, Skate board with pads/helmet, Minecraft posters, Halo and Minecraft Legos, and some wrestler action figures. I hope you have a good Christmas and enjoy the cookies.

Love,

Wyatt Collins

Dear Santa,

My name is Drew Bernard, I’m 9 years old.

I think I’ve been pretty good this year so for Christmas I would like: An Xbox One game called Goat Simulator, magnet blocks, a toy barn, a toy semi truck, a new bike, toy cars, a cat park, a baby kitten, a new camo Xbox One controller, a ceiling fan with a remote, and that is all!

I will leave you some milk and cookies, tell Dasher I said “sup”!

From,

Drew

Dear Santa,

I am 1 year old, I have never met you, but I am excited to meet you this year.

Would you bring me a wagon & a tricycle? I am leaving you & the reindeer a treat under the tree.

Thank you Santa, love Jayden Culp Roberts

p.s. Please don’t let the reindeer poop on the roof, if it rolls off the roof, my grandma would really be mad if it hits her in the head.

My name is Lindsay Bernard. I am 6 years old.

For Christmas I would like 20 lambs, Just Dance 2016 for Xbox One, a bed tent, Shopkins Season 1, Aqua Beads or Beados, and a mermaid coloring book.

I hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve, I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Love,

Lindsay

Dear Santa,

dear Santa, I have been trying to stay off the naughty list. I am eight years old and my name is Jacob.

This year I want…

*REV

*hoverboard

*spy gear(walky-talkys)

*GFO fury

*ankia overdrive

*hop racers

*air hog star wars millemean falcon

*Star Wars Disney infinity

Love Jacob Jensvold, 8

Piqua

Dear Santa,

Did you have a good year? Could you bring my greamal shoes? Some of her shoes broke? I woud like a laptop?

your friend,

Peyton Fogt

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy, and my brother Aiden has been very naughty. I really like to play with my brother Mason. I really love my Mom and Dad. What I really want the very most is the Atlanta Falcons stadium and everything in it! Even the field goals. I really want the red power ranger’s sword from power rangers dino charge. And can I have blue and red rock’em sock’em robots? And all the Paw Patrol toys! I really want a snowball machine so I can make a giant snowman. The last thing I want is a nutcracker. Have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Landon Bryant, 4

Piqua

Dear Santa,

My name is Aiden. I have tried to be really good this year, but my brother Landon has been bad. What I really want the most is a full Atlanta Falcons uniform with pads and a helmet. Also a red Julio Jones jersey. And a new Falcons football. I really want a new Transformer. I would really like some awesome red and grey Nikes. And I really want the WWE wrestling game for PS4. I really want a blue remote control race car. And last but not least a remote control Grave Digger. Hope you have a Merry Christmas!

Love,

Aiden Bryant, 7

Piqua

Dear Santa,

How do you stand the cold. Will you give a present to nick? Can I have a Disny prinses pales pet?

your friend,

Allison Black

Dear Santa,

How do the elfves make toy? Could you bring my gradma a ring? I want a minecraft book for christmas.

your friend,

Mylie Stahl

Dear Santa,

Dear Santa,

How did you make The randeer fiy ? could you brig my dad a phone cold you bring a tablet for me?

your Frind

Blake Beair

Dear Santa,

Have you had a gift befor ? My Mom has to work on the 24 and the 25 can you come on the 23 instead ? Can you give my Mom a teddy bear ? Your friend, MaiseyGraceRenee Rench

Dear Santa,

How is your life santa? Could you get emale some milk? I would like a lalalops easy bake oven. I would like a big moster high doll. I would like carryoke.

Your Friend,

Lashiya Pedroso

Dear Santa,

How is Roudolph the red nose reindeer? My mom would like a foot massager. I had been a good boy. I would like a laptop.

your friend,

Brenner Ormberg

Dear Santa,

How old are you? Could you bring my mom a foot massager? I ‘ve been a good boy. I want a dirtbike for

Chistmas. I want some body wash too. I also want an

xbox. I also want a phone.

your friend ,

Lukah branam

Dear Santa,

How do you use your magic? Could you bring my mom a nice car? I’ve been a good boy. Could you bring me an ex Box 360 game? It is called 4cry 4.

your Friend,

Jesse Maynard

Dear Santa,

Where do you live? wold you bring ALix a spider man tooy car. Can you bring my Dad a nascor game. wold you bring me a Minecraft sord

your Frind

Rayce Whitt

Dear Santa,

How did you think adout the word Chrismis?Plees dring my mom a car.can you giv my dad A computer.santa all I want is A tablet.

your friend

Olivia Gutirrez

Dear Santa,

How does the reindeer fly? Wud you bring my brother a phone. i have bin a good Boye. i wut a toy truck and a phone.

your friend

Ryan Honeyman

Dear Santa,

Did you have a good year?Could you give my gramol a new chir? I ben a good boy.I want a cumputer for Crimss and could you bring my Dad Deer hunting stof. I hope you have a nice chimss.

your friend

Anthony wilmer

Dear Santa,

Haw do you make toys? will you bring my mom a phone? will you bring me an exbox and a tv? will you dring Jazmin a exbox and tv.

your friend,

Madison Young.

Dear Santa,

How do your readr flikAy? Santa can you bring my big bruthr a ps4 and can you bring my dad a nuw phone? santa can you bring a ps4 for me and can you bring me a spider man 2015 spider man lago spider man set.

your friend,

DAVE alex callos

Dear Santa,

How do your elves make toys? Can you bring mis.

Osborne a ring? I have den a good gril. I whant a tabit. Git a presint for you.

Your friend

Shyanne Donovan

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll and makeup and a pup. Do you sin my ladr bak to me. can you dreing madison a bik.

your friend

jazmine schoffner

Dear Santa,

How big is the toy shop?Could you give my mom a foot massoger? I have been good boy.I really want a nerf strike.I also want some up grades on my bike.And to have the best Christmas and for the poor.I want a biger tv for my room.

your friend

Nolan Earick

Dear Santa

How do you get every where in one night? Could you bring my mom a new ring,car and money? I would like a phone for Christmas. I love Christmas.

your friend,

Hailey Stout

Dear Santa,

How do you make toy’s? Could you bring my step brother Jake Minecraft? I have been a good boy .Could you bring me Watchdog’s for Christmas?

your Friend,

Carson Reichelderfer

Dear Santa,

How do you get to drink hot chocolate ? My mom wants a new phone. I want a new phone.

Your Friend

Dakota Goings