Miami County’s Most Wanted

Bryan Patton

Last known address: Sidney

Date of birth: 3/17/75

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 185

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Non-support

Ricarte Ramirez

Last known address: Lima

Date of birth: 1/9/66

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 198

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Non-support

Mathew Silvers

Last known address: Springfield

Date of birth: 1/3/82

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 230

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Probation violation — receiving stolen property

Sheila Tron

Last known address: Piqua

Date of birth: 8/29/79

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 128

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Complicity to theft

Marlon Walker

Last known address: Troy

Date of birth: 8/29/75

Height: 5’5”

Weight: 130

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Theft

• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at-large as of Friday.

• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the sheriff’s office at 440-6085, or anonymouse tips can be left on the sheriff’s office website at http://www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips

• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.