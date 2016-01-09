Miami County’s Most Wanted

Bryan Patton
Last known address: Sidney
Date of birth: 3/17/75
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 185
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Non-support
Ricarte Ramirez
Last known address: Lima
Date of birth: 1/9/66
Height: 5’6”
Weight: 198
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Wanted for: Non-support
Mathew Silvers
Last known address: Springfield
Date of birth: 1/3/82
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 230
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Probation violation — receiving stolen property
Sheila Tron
Last known address: Piqua
Date of birth: 8/29/79
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 128
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Complicity to theft
Marlon Walker
Last known address: Troy
Date of birth: 8/29/75
Height: 5’5”
Weight: 130
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Wanted for: Theft
• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at-large as of Friday.
• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the sheriff’s office at 440-6085, or anonymouse tips can be left on the sheriff’s office website at http://www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips
• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU