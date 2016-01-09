25 Years Ago: January 10-16, 1991

Washington, D.C. — In a deeply divided and agonizing decision, the Congress of the United States has given President George H.W. Bush authority to use any means necessary to free Kuwait from the grip of Iraq and Saddam Hussein. Iraq’s military forces invaded the tiny Middle Eastern country in August and have refused to leave under international pressure. Locally, in Troy, about a dozen protesters gathered on the Public Square to voice their opposition to the potential war. Signs with various statements of disapproval were held up for passing motorists and pedestrians. Although President Bush has said he has not yet decided on military action a time of midnight January 15th has been set for Saddam Hussein to remove his Iraqi troops.

Troy — Plans for a new Kroger store in Troy were revealed recently by the real estate department of the Cincinnati grocery chain. The new store, which will be approximately 57,000 sq. ft., will anchor a shopping plaza near the intersection of State Route 55 and State Route 718. The new store will replace Kroger’s current location to the west. If weather cooperates, it is hoped the new $1 million grocery store will be ready to open in September. (Columnist’s Note: Kroger is in the midst of another building project which more than double the size of the current store constructed 25 years ago. It is scheduled to open in the first few months of 2016. According to Kroger, the new facility is an $18 million investment in the community. The ‘old store’ of 25 years ago was located in what is now the Miami–Jacobs and Crystal Room complex.)

50 Years Ago: January 10-16, 1966

Pleasant Hill — The Newton School Board installed a pay raise for all Newton teachers for the 1966-67 school year. According to a spokesman, all teachers will receive an increase in salary corresponding to the following plan: teachers with less than 90 hours credit will receive $50; teachers with less than a degree, but more than 90 hours will receive $100; teachers who have obtained a bachelor degree will receive a $200 increase ( a raise from $4,700 to $4,900); teachers with at least 15 credit hours more than a degree will receive $250 and those with a master’s degree will receive $300. In addition, the teachers will also receive $200 as part of a recent ‘gift’ from Governor Rhoades to all teachers.

Troy — Miss Helen Sinks, longtime educator at Troy High School and the head librarian at the high school, has died. Miss Sinks was a part of the high school teaching and administrative staff for 40 years. She graduated from Miami University in 1923 and joined the Troy High School staff in 1926. She was an English teacher, Dean of Girls and Head Librarian during her time at the school. She became the head librarian three years before the new high school was built and was still serving in that capacity when she died. She was 64 years old.

75 Years Ago: January 10-16, 1941

Ohio — A flu epidemic showing no signs of abatement in this state has effectively closed about 200 schools. Although this is a mild form of the disease, school officials estimate that more than 150,000 students throughout the Buckeye State are suffering from the flu. In Miami County, all but four schools are closed as a result of the contagion. Lena-Conover, Bradford, Spring Creek and Washington Township schools remained open with a high percentage of attendance. All other schools have closed for the remainder of the week and will close again next week if more than 25 percent of the pupils fail to attend classes.

Concord Township — E.E. Van Meter, golf professional at the Troy Country Club received a surprise when he stumbled upon two young men attempting to burglarize the club. Van Meter was returning from Cincinnati and went to the rural club to check on the heat when he surprised the thieves, who ran from the building. He chased them around the clubhouse and part way across a fairway before they turned on him. Mr. Van Meter attempted to get to the safety of the club house, but was beaten and hit about the head and bound up. The robbers finished their business and then utilized Van Meter’s automobile as a getaway vehicle. Mr. Van Meter was able to provide a description and stated he would recognize them if he saw them again.

100 Years Ago: January 10-16, 1916

Hamilton architect F. G. Mueller met with Miami County Commissioners and members of the fair board to explain the plans for the new grandstand to be erected on the county fairgrounds. The steel and concrete structure will have a seating capacity of 3,000 people. The new grandstand will be 226 feet in length and 70 feet in width. Four entrances will provide access to the grandstand. It is estimated that it will cost approximately $36,000 to complete the structure.

Miami County — County Clerk Brooks J. Johnson has summoned forty-two individuals to appear in court as state witnesses in the murder trial against Forrest Knoop. He is charged with the first degree murder of Frank Favorite last summer near the fairgrounds. County Prosecutor Frank C. Goodrich will present the State’s evidence against Knoop. The trial will begin the morning of January 24th. (Columnist’s Note: You can read about this story and trial in local author John Fulker’s book ‘Shards, Pellets and Knives, Oh My!’)

By Patrick D. Kennedy Archivist

Patrick D. Kennedy is archivist at the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Local History Library, 100 W. Main St., Troy. He may be contacted by calling (937) 335-4082 or sending an email to pkennedy@tmcpl.org

